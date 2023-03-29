Freya Spurgeon and Ian Horseman, seventh graders from Northern Middle School, attended the Kentucky 4-H Teen Summit Middle School Leadership Conference from March 16th to March 18th.
Spurgeon and Horseman are both members of the Pulaski County 4-H Teen Ambassadors program. This program provides middle and high school youth with leadership education and opportunities. One of those opportunities includes representing their county as delegates at Teen Summit.
Teen Summit takes place annually at Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp. During the conference, delegates have the chance to meet other middle schoolers from around the state, take workshops that interest them, complete a community service project, and much more.
During Teen Summit, both Spurgeon and Horseman were recognized and awarded the Kentucky 4-H Achievement Program Clover Level 3 award. The Kentucky 4-H Achievement Program is intended to recognize 4-H participants who have outstanding accomplishments and to provide incentive for youth to increase their knowledge, skills, and abilities. Youth earn points on their applications based on their work in and out of 4-H.
Spurgeon is an active member of Teen Ambassadors, Adventure/Travel Club, Virtual Cooking Club, and President of Rabbit and Poultry Club. Horseman is an active member of Teen Ambassadors serving as Reporter, Adventure/Travel Club, Livestock Club, and a Country Ham participant. Both youth members volunteer their time to assist other clubs, their 4-H agents, and club volunteers.
