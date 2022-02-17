The Association's 1967 Billboard-topper contains the famous lyric, "Everyone knows it's windy." That would have been a good tune to hum on Thursday.
In only a month and a half or so, 2022 has been busy with weather events pointed at south central Kentucky, from tornadoes to massive snows. Forecasts for this most recent activity has called for some of all of that in various places, but most of Kentucky found itself in an area most likely to get storms, fierce winds, and rain — lots of rain.
And that started early Thursday, with wet road conditions and blustering breezes that managed to cause some damage around Pulaski County.
Aaron Ross, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director, has monitored the weather reports and prepared as much as possible — although with flooding risks, there's only so much emergency agencies can do.
As of Thursday afternoon, Ross said there hadn't been any reports of major flooding, though roadways that tend to be trouble spots for high water were affected. But that was with about another inch of rain to come, he noted.
"I expect we will have some areas (flooded)," he said. "Of course, there are our usual spots around town — at Walmart (the north entrance on U.S. 27), and out on Mark Welborn (Road)."
The mighty winds have been perhaps more impactful, said Ross, "especially with people trying to burn with winds as high as they are."
As such, there have been "quite a few" brush fires, he noted, as well as downed trees around the county. Thursday morning, a utility pole fell at Heaton Ford Road, near East Langdon Road in the Science Hill area.
Ross isn't sure how powerful the winds got, but recalled that 50 mile-per-hour gusts were considered possible.
"We'll have high areas of the county in the mountaintops that will have some pretty good sustained winds there ... after dark," said Ross. "We'll be experiencing hopefully no power outages, but I expect several trees down throughout the county."
He noted that the county road and city streets departments will often put high water spots on a list of repairs-to-do to get the situation mitigated.
"If all it needs is longer culvert or more efficient drainage, the county or city will provide that," he said. "Usually that helps out a lot of our areas."
National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Fischer noted that expectations were for winds to increase on Thursday afternoon going into the night period, and as the cold front edges closer, showers and thunderstorms were on the menu. As for the weekend, once the front goes through, there will be some snow flurries on the back end into early Friday morning — "not much more than a light dusting at best," said Fischer.
It will, however, be significantly colder than it was Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s, but expect the weekend to be dry and slowly warmer, with highs in the 50s or 60s possible on Sunday.
