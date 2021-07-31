It was a hero's welcome and a hero's goodbye — both long overdue.
All along the route taken from Pulaski Funeral Home to the Sloans Valley Cemetery, people stopped to observe, to hold up flags, to pay their respects. Floyd Dee Helton was going to his final resting place, at last.
Helton, of Somerset, was serving as Navy Seaman 2nd Class on the USS Oklahoma when the battleship, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was among those attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941.
The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize and resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen — SEA2 Helton included. He was 18 at the time.
The events at Pearl Harbor impacted history, as they brought the United States into World War II.
Up until June 1944, Navy personnel worked to recover the remains of the deceased, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries. In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two Hawaiian cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. At that time, the laboratory was only able to confirm the identities of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma.
The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Floyd Helton.
Years later the Navy contacted Helton's surviving family members, according to niece Vicki Easley, with half-brother Carrol D. Helton and his son submitting DNA samples in hopes of identifying their loved one. Between June and November 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. To identify Helton's remains, scientists from DPAA performed dental and anthropological analysis while scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis. The military was finally able to identify the Pulaski sailor on April 23, 2020.
It would take a little over another year to finally bring Helton back to Pulaski County for burial, next to his father and near his maternal grandfather, John Roberts, at the Sloans Valley Cemetery. Pulaski Funeral Home worked with the family and military personnel on Helton's services.
The procession left Pulaski Funeral Home around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, going down U.S. 27, going east on Ky. 80 to the Ky. 914 bypass, then getting back on South U.S. 27 to go to the cemetery. The route was announced beforehand, so people could come out and pay their respects.
The procession was escorted by police cars, fire trucks, and the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group, which works to account for POW (prisoners of war) and MIA (missing in action) soldiers.
"Everything went perfect," said Tyler Hibbard, funeral director with Pulaski County Funeral Home. "It was something honorable, an outpouring of respect from the citizens of Pulaski County. We were bringing back one of our own, someone who was a citizen here nearly 80 years ago."
At the gravesite, the family had a service at which Helton was honored with a 21-gun salute, as well as the presentation of a flag with 48 stars on it, representing the 48 states at the time during which Helton would have served.
"The family asked for the Pledge of Allegiance to be said, and everyone pledged to that (48-star) flag," noted Hibbard. "... I thought it was cool how many families brought small children out. (That's) bringing them up the right way, showing them the need to pay respect to those who fought for us."
He estimated that there was in excess of 40 motorcycles and vehicles, including first responders, as part of the procession.
Hibbard expressed appreciation on behalf of Pulaski Funeral Home to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) and Burnside Fire Department for their efforts in particular to assist in coordinating the procession, as well as all the other responders involved.
"We were asked by the funeral home to escort the body back on Thursday," said SRT Chief Doug Baker, referring to the effort to bring Helton into Pulaski County from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier in the week. "Kentucky State Police was the lead vehicle in front. We worked with Somerset Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to keep the traffic flow."
SRT had a similar task on Saturday, and their trucks could be set up near where the bypass connected with South U.S. 27 as the procession made its turn. The Parkers Mill Fire Department had a giant American flag waiting at that area, held up into the air, and Baker thanked them as well as Somerset Police (SPD) and Safety Officers for taking care of traffic at the intersection, with SPD, Burnside Police, and the Sheriff's Office helping "the rest of the way," said Baker. Other fire departments also participated in helping out the cause.
Baker said even up in Northern Kentucky and all the way back home, "there probably wasn't a bridge that didn't have some fire apparatus or civilians with flags."
Truly, the occasion affected everyone involved — and the uniqueness of it, the echoes of history involved, were not lost on those who made it possible
"We'll probably never see anything like this again in Pulaski County," said Baker, "bringing in a hero who was killed at Pearl Harbor. We just wanted to be able to show the family our respect."
