Pulaski County’s annual summer fair sees attendance from all over the Commonwealth, and this year's event is shaping up to be a good one with a docket full of activities for the whole family.
Things start bright and early Saturday, July 15, at 9 a.m. with the 4H and FFA’s swine, goat, and sheep show. Following that will be the Sparkling Stars Pageant which will take place at 10 a.m.
In the evening time, the beef cattle show will then take place at 6 p.m. At the same time, Miss Teen Pulaski County will take the stage. Right after Miss Teen Pulaski is crowned, Miss Pulaski County will begin at 6:30 p.m. Winners will receive a crown, sash, trophy, flower bouquet from Pampas and Primrose, a cash reward, and a two-night lodging at the state pageant in January.
Sunday is the fair’s day of rest, but it will pick right back up Monday at 5:30 p.m. with the Pretty Baby Contest. Participants have an age cap at 4 years old.
After enjoying the rides and games on Monday, fairgoers can go see USWF Wrestling at 7 p.m. Monday will finish out with the Lawn Mower Pulls at 7:30 pm. Track #1 will see Single Cylinders, V-8, and Out Law, while Track #2 will see lawn mower classes.
Tuesday at 6 p.m. will have Miss Pre-Teen take her crown. During the show, Little Miss and Mister will also get their moment in the limelight at 6:45 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the Rolling Stone Rodeo will gallop into the arena.
Wednesday will have a Small Car Demolition Derby at 8 p.m.
Thursday will see the Ag Exhibits at 5 p.m., then the Large Car Demolition Derby at 8 p.m.
Friday will see another Ag Exhibit at 5 p.m., followed by the TNT Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
Saturday will wrap up the 2023 Pulaski County Fair with a Community Worship service at 10 a.m., another Ag Exhibit at 5 p.m. and another TNT Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
