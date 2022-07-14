It’s that time of year — the Pulaski County Fair is back in town.
Running this Saturday through next, July 16 through July 23, the event will once again be held at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds, located off West Ky. 80. The fair has been a local tradition since the 1950s, taking place every year except 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. But last year was a bounce-back for the Pulaski County Fair, and all the events fairgoers have come to know and love will return in 2022 as well.
“Pretty much everything is the same, as far as your big events, your truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, those types of events,” said Ryan Cash, the Fair Board President.
Cash said that some of the agricultural events, such as shows featuring cattle and sheep, will start Saturday morning, and then the “Sparkling Stars” pageant, serving special-needs children, and the Miss Pulaski County and Miss Teen pageants are scheduled take place that night to kick things off before the rides, games, and everything else associated with the fair rolls in on Monday.
If there’s a somber dimension to the fair this year, it’s that it is the first one to take place since the passing of Harold Cash, Ryan’s father, last December at age 68. Harold was, in many ways, the face of the Pulaski County Fair for decades. He was on the Fair Board for more than 40 years, many of those as president; he was once recognized as one of the 40 top local such presidents in the nation, and received the Thoroughbred and JCI Senate awards, which were presented for outstanding achievement in the state and international Jaycees respectively.
“The last few days, it’s kind of hit me a little bit harder,” said Ryan Cash. “You just kind of push on, knowing he’s watching over me. I learned a lot from him.”
This year’s fair schedule of events (courtesy of www.pulaskicountyfairky.com) includes:
Saturday July 16
9 a.m. — 4H/FFA Swine Show; 4H/FFA Goat Show; 4H/FFA Sheep Show
10 a.m. — Sparkling Stars Pageant
6 p.m. — Beef Cattle Show - Open & 4H/FFA
6 p.m. — Miss Teen Pulaski County
6:30 p.m. — Miss Pulaski County
Monday July 18
5:30 p.m. — Pretty Baby Contest (Expo Center)
7 p.m. — Ohio Valley Wrestling (Showcase Place)
7:30 p.m. — Lawn Mower Pulls (Main Arena)
6 p.m.-CLOSE — Kissel Entertainment (Midway)
Tuesday July 19
6 p.m. — Miss Pre-Teen(Expo Center)
6:45 p.m. — Little Miss & Mr (Expo Center)
7:30 p.m. — Rolling Stone Rodeo Company (Main Arena)
6 p.m.-CLOSE — Kissel Entertainment (Midway)
Wednesday July 20
8 p.m. — Small Car Demolition Derby (Main Arena)
6 p.m.-CLOSE — Kissel Entertainment (Midway)
Thursday July 21
5 p.m. — Ag Exhibits(Showcase Place)
8 p.m. — Large Car Demolition Derby (Main Arena)
6 p.m.-CLOSE — Kissel Entertainment (Midway)
Friday July 22
5 p.m. — Ag Exhibits (Showcase Place)
7 p.m. — TNT Truck & Tractor Pull (Main Arena)
6 p.m.-CLOSE — Kissel Entertainment (Midway)
Saturday July 23
5 p.m. — Ag Exhibits (Showcase Place)
7 p.m. — TNT Truck & Tractor Pull (Main Arena)
6 p.m.-CLOSE — Kissel Entertainment (Midway)
Midway is provided by Kissel Entertainment July 18-23.
General admission costs $5 per person on Saturday, July 16, and $15 per person July 18-23.
See www.pulaskicountyfairky.com for more, or visit “Pulaski County Fair” (@pulaski.fair) on Facebook.
