The food, the rides, the rodeo...and maybe a thunderstorm or two. The 2019 Pulaski County Fair kicked off in full force Monday evening.
What better way to celebrate summer than to attend one of the fair’s most glamorous events, the pageant?
Monday evening’s activities included both the Miss Preteen and Miss Pulaski County Fair contests.
Ann Benning Jones, a 15 year old from Barren County High School, took the Miss Pulaski County Fair crown.
She called the win “pretty great,” and said that last year was her first year competing in pageants.
“I’m looking forward to being one of the youngest contestants at state, and seeing where that takes me,” she said.
She is the daughter of Beau and Nicole Jones. After the competition, her mother simply said, “We are very proud parents.”
The Miss Preteen crown was given to Landree Button, an 11 year old from North Jackson Elementary in Glasgow. She is the daughter of Brady and Emiley Button.
Landree said she was “shocked and excited” after the pageant.
Her mother was likewise excited, saying that Landree had taken a year off from pageants and that this was her first one since returning.
This is Landree’s third time going to the state competition.
The fair continues Tuesday with the Miss Teen pageant, and Little Miss and Mister. USWF wrestling begins at 7p.m., while the tractor pull begins at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.