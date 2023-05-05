That single-digit cold snap is now a distant memory as the county heads towards summer, but it’s still been a bit unseasonably cool. That all will change next week, according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky.
Average temperatures for this time of year, explained Meteorologist John Pelton, are around the mid-seventies, though it’s been riding in the mid-sixties and even below for the last couple of weeks.
“But as we … go further into next week, we expect highs in the lower to maybe some middle eighties, somewhere around there,” he said. “So that would be a little above normal this time of year. Maybe even in the order of seven to maybe as much as 10 degrees above normal as far as temperatures go as we work into next week.”
Pelton says “normals” will gradually rise as the calendar approaches summer solstice June 21.
All of eastern Kentucky had been experiencing the cooler than normal temperatures, said Pelton, and he explains that as a simple fluke of Mother Nature.
“We were just in a cooler pattern with a lot of troughing,” he said. “So we had the colder weather coming down from Canada in any direction, that’s kind of fairly common. Kind of happens in the transition season sometimes. You can get a period of time where you end up in that sort of pattern. It doesn’t happen every year, but some years.”
But as any elementary school student can tell you, the more the weather warms up, the more water evaporates. Warmer temperatures can cause the air to hold in more moisture, so showers and thunderstorms are in the cards for the summer.
“Also the total amount of moisture in the atmosphere is typically higher during that time of year as well,” said Pelton. “A lot of the time we get that moisture coming from the south, kind of from the Mexico direction, and it works its way north and east.”
Now the mention of heavy precipitation can leave some people a little wary after all the flooding last year, and Pelton said there is potential for such a torrent to occur again.
For times like that, said Pelton, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast and for emergency services to keep at the ready.
These odd upper-fifties/mid-sixties days are probably in the rearview mirror, but one more cooler day could still sneak in.
“You can’t say that there might be one or so days that’s in the sixties, especially if we’ve had rain all day like that,” said Pelton. “But sometimes you can get days in the sixties where it’s cloudy and you get some precipitation through the day, but as far as fifties, that would be atypical …”
And for those curious: no, there will be no snow in June, at least according to Pelton.
