It appears that Pulaski County Fiscal Court will not convene again before the May 17 Primary.
The Commonwealth Journal was notified earlier today that the regular Fiscal Court meeting set for tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 10 a.m. has been canceled.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley attributed the change to "several things develop[ing] since midweek" which required either his or the magistrates' attention.
"We didn't have pressing court business," he continued. "We will meet on the 4th Tuesday [May 24] as planned."
