Due to scheduling conflicts, Tuesday's regular meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court has been rescheduled to Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
In accordance with ongoing state and county CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be closed to the public. Citizens may view the meeting via livestream on the Pulaski County Government Facebook page.
Included on Thursday's agenda for the special-called meeting are items to move forward the Singleton Road resurfacing project. The county was recently awarded $220,000 in state transportation funds to pave 2.6 miles of the Eubank road.
Magistrates are also expected to discuss surplus property and a jail contract with Wayne County, which recently suffered a COVID-19 outbreak at the Wayne Detention Center.
