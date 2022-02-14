This Valentine's weekend, Pulaski County High School's cheerleading squad gave their fans something to love, in the form of a national championship.
Pulaski's squad was first in the nation in their division at the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Nationals, held this past weekend at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The school took its title Sunday in Medium Varsity Division II, performing the traditional two-and-a-half minute routine, after earning the top score in their preliminary group Friday and getting to skip semifinals on Saturday, enjoying a day of practice and rest.
It was the school's second national championship in four years — their first was in 2019, noted coach Aislynn Frei.
"Pulaski County Cheer earned their very own Super Bowl championship in cheer on Sunday in Orlando," she said, calling the UCA Nationals the "most prestigious stage in cheerleading."
Added Frei, "I can't commend (the squad) enough. ... It's become a year-round sport."
She said that they anticipated being one of the top four teams in the division going into the weekend, but nevertheless, taking home the top prize was a thrill one can never predict. Teams have the option of doing one or the other of Game Day routine or the Two-and-a-Half Minute routine, or they can do both. Pulaski decided to only do the second of those and focused all their energy into it, said Frei.
The Pulaski County Cheerleading Squad includes coaches Erin Atwell, Adriana Fields, Zoey Hampton, Tori Inabnitt, Allie Molden, and Rami Todd; juniors Madalyn Baker, Taylor Brown, Gracie Fain, Emma Langford, Brylee Perkins and Morgan Whitis; sophomores Adilynn Frei and Holly Roberts; freshmen Sophie Brown and Shelbie Harris; and eighth-graders Elise Gillum, Ava Lawson, Ella Robinson and Payton Venters.
"I'm just excited for those kids. They work so hard and put in so many hours, not just practicing for the cheer competition, but also cheering for the team," said Pulaski County High School Athletic Director Brian Miller. "Year in and year out, they're always very competitive. ... They work so hard all year long for two-and-a-half minutes, the pressure and stuff, the way they handle it is just amazing."
Somerset High School also performed well this weekend in Orlando. They went with the Game Day routine, and finished third in the nation in the Small Coed category.
The school's best finish was last year, in which they finished second. But coach Beth Bruner noted that overall attendance was down that year because of COVID-19. "We're really excited to (do so well) when it's back at full-strength," she said. "To finish third is just awesome."
Additionally, Meece Middle School in the city independent school system was fourth place in their division in Game Day competition.
"We've been building the program for the past year, so this is the best we've done so far," said Tabitha McQueen, one of the team's co-coaches along with Christy White and Morgan Poynter.
Somerset High School Athletic Director Kevin Burkett was pleased with his district's performance over the weekend.
"Coach Bruner does an outstanding job with that cheerleading squad," said Burkett. "Overall, a great performance by both those squads. We're tickled to death and proud of them."
McQueen is also affiliated with South Club, a private club squad that competed in the 12-and-Under Junior Rec Division and won it this weekend. South Club is local but draws in youth from neighboring counties, and serves as a sort of feeder program for the junior high and high school teams.
"It makes our middle school and high school programs stronger," said McQueen. She noted that cheerleaders from schools like Rockcastle County that don't go to Nationals get that opportunity participating with South Club, which is associated with South Central Athletics.
Southwestern High School and Southern Middle School also competed in Orlando over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.