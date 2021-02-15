With barely enough time to recover from ice storm that came late last week, Somerset and Pulaski County started this week with a glaze that shut down some roads —while bracing for a heavier wave Monday afternoon and even more wintry weather as the week wears on.
The community was hit with freezing drizzle as the sun went down Sunday evening.
"We haven't had any concrete reports [of ice totals] from down that way," Haley Stuckey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said late Monday morning — adding the ground was already coated.
As disruptive as the first round was, the heavier round of freezing rain and sleet wasn't expected until Monday afternoon. "The precipitation chances gradually wane as we go into Tuesday," Stuckey added. "There's a brief time period Tuesday night into early Wednesday where there's dry weather expected but then we have another system coming up will bring another chance of wintry precipitation Wednesday afternoon into Thursday."
Stuckey said that by Wednesday morning, the county should see at least a half-inch of ice. "You might see some sleet and some snow mixed in to impact the total a little bit," she added.
Of the next system arriving later Wednesday, Stuckey said the county should first see snow which will transition into sleet and freezing rain by Thursday.
"Finally as we get into the weekend, as of right now, it looks like we'll get some relief with a more solid stretch of dry weather," she concluded.
High temperatures aren't expected to break out of the 30s until next Sunday, when highs are currently forecast to approach 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
By the time the week ends, the community will have experienced three wintry systems within seven days.
