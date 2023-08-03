Kentucky Senate Bill 90 (SB90) establishes a program called the Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Program (BHCDP). Community leaders believe this program will help reduce recidivism and fight jail overcrowding.
“The goal of the BHCDP is to eliminate barriers and expand access to treatment for justice-involved individuals,” said SB90’s primary proponents, Kentucky pretrial services. “The legislation provides an alternative to incarceration by allowing eligible defendants, based on qualifying charges and behavioral health needs, to receive treatment for a substance use and/or mental health disorder.”
In essence, BHCDP holds that, rather than go to jail for a non-violent, non-sexual offense, eligible individuals or those recommended to the program by prosecution can seek mental health treatment or drug rehab to have root causes of crime met.
As a pilot county, Pulaski will implement the bill and assess the issues and successes of the bill after a three-year period. From there, the state legislature will take the data from Pulaski County along with the other counties that have signed up to be pilots for the bill and see if the bill should be implemented into law.
Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield is someone who has claimed to fight hard for the bill’s implementation.
“There will be a few bugs,” said Hatfield. “We’ll get the bugs worked out of it … it’s very data-driven. They’ll have a chance at the end of the three years … to look at the data and get a really good handle to figure out whether it was successful in doing what it was intended to do.”
Hatfield said that the case navigator Bethany Fulton has already started interviewing arrestees and people who are charged in the district court. Fulton has begun assessing those involved and deciding what treatment options work best.
“And so far I think we’ve had a pretty good reaction to it as far as the defendant wanting to get help,” said Hatfield.
Hatfield estimated at least six people had already signed up for the program since it was made official in August first.
Hatfield warns that the county is only in the early stages of the bill. The results in the first few weeks of BHCDP’s use may not be indicative of how the program will actually operate.
Still, Hatfield is excited to get the program underway and start seeing the fruits of SB90.
“I’m honored that we were able to become one of the pilot counties. I’m excited about it. Just from the standpoint of being able to offer people help, cause in the criminal justice system … A lot of people can’t afford the services that they need, so in this program, if they can’t afford them, it’s paid for by the Opioid Abatement money,” said Hatfield.
Ultimately, Hatfield is happy that the criminal justice system now has a method to deal with poor and hurting folks are so often left behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.