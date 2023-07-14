The USDA Forest Service is investing nearly $1.8 million in wildfire protection projects across Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, as part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) program.
The CWDG program is designed to assist communities, including tribal communities, non-profit organizations, state forestry agencies and Alaska Native corporations with planning for and mitigating wildfire risks on tribal, state, and privately managed land.
This funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is a crucial investment to help communities confront the wildfire crisis and reduce wildfire risk on non-federal land. Proposals underwent a competitive selection process that included review panels made up of tribal representatives and state forestry agencies. Guidelines within the law prioritize at-risk communities that have been impacted by a severe disaster, are at a high or very high potential for wildfire hazard and are classified as low income.
“Projects were selected using a collaborative, inclusive process that engaged tribes and state forestry agencies,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “All projects include at least two of
the primary selection criteria mandated in the legislation. And in all cases, these projects are taking critical steps to protect homes, property, businesses, and people’s lives from catastrophic wildfires.”
Pulaski County is receiving $73,675 to hire a project director to create a new comprehensive Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Rick Haynes was named project director by Pulaski County Judge Executive Marshall Todd.
“The vast experience Rick Haynes has in this field will help Pulaski County implement this comprehensive plan,” said Judge Todd. “We were the only local government in Kentucky to receive a grant like this, and someone with Rick’s years of expertise is perfectly suited to help us implement it. I want to thank the offices of Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Rand Paul for their help and support with this project.”
This initial round of investments will assist communities in developing Community Wildfire Protection Plans, key roadmaps for addressing wildfire risks locally, and fund immediate actions to lower the risk of wildfire on non-federal land for communities where a Community Wildfire Protection Plan is already in place.
“I’m glad to see Pulaski County is receiving this grant that will develop a comprehensive wildfire protection plan to defend Kentucky lives and property from wildfires that may or may not originate from the neighboring Daniel Boone National Forest,” said Dr. Rand Paul. “Thank you to Pulaski County Government for bringing this to my attention and their continued commitment to serving Kentuckians.”
