Pulaski County’s Relay for Life was back in a big way Friday night – although the spirit it embodies never really left.
The local fundraising event for the American Cancer Society had been a bit more subdued over the course of the past couple of years due to COVID.
Or, as event chair Cristi Blanton said during the opening ceremony, “It’s been a rough couple of years for us, but we are one step closer to a normal Relay for Life this year.”
“Normal” means pulling an all-nighter. In years past the Relay event took place from 6 p.m. Friday on through to 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Last year’s Relay lasted only a few hours. This year it went on to 2 a.m.
The Relay did, however, take place in the same place it has for the past few years, at the Center for Rural Development.
The shortened schedule didn’t dampen the spirits for those who attended. There was the ever-popular silent auction, a cake walk, the luminaria ceremony, games, crafts and food – all the traditional ways that the organization raises money.
There was also the Relay itself, the opening kickoff in which survivors walk around the indoor track. That is followed closely by the Caretakers lap, where survivors are joined by those who took care or are taking care of those battling cancer.
A survivor is anyone who has been diagnosed with any form of cancer. Organizers have been quick to say that someone is a survivor even if they were diagnosed just the day before.
The money raised goes to help the American Cancer Society with research and programs that help families.
Funding goes towards programs like Hope Lodge, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their families while they are receiving treatment.
There are more than 30 lodge locations around the country, one of which is located in Lexington.
At least one person selling items at the fundraiser, Shelia Grider, was doing so to give back after receiving help herself from programs like Hope Lodge.
As leader of Team Shel,” Grider specifically said, “I relay for those who can’t.”
She said she knows what it’s like to be in a position where a family can’t work, because one person has cancer and another has to help transport them back and forth between treatments.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and participated in her first Relay for Life while receiving treatment for it.
“I know what it’s like to be in a position where you have no money and don’t know how you’re going to get gas,” she said. “There are many times we couldn’t have stayed in a hotel because we couldn’t afford it, and we had to drive home after 16 hours of treatments.”
It was programs like Hope Lodge and the gas cards they received from it that helped them get through.
“If it hadn’t of been for gas cards, I wouldn’t have been able to get to Louisville and back. So that’s why I do it. Yes, I want a cure, but it’s also for while you’re down on your luck, and somebody says ‘Hey, I know you’re hurting, and I’m doing this for you.’”
That sentiment was reflected in Blanton’s words during the opening ceremony.
“While each of us has a unique reason for being here, we all have something very much in common: We want to make a difference in the fight against cancer,” she said.
