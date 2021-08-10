This Friday marks the return on one of summer’s premier fundraising events – the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Pulaski County.
It once again takes place at the Center for Rural Development, but there are a few changes in the itinerary than were seen in years past. Rather than host an all-night event, the Relay will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
That means there’s not enough time to hold every activity that attendees are used to. The main events are still going to show up, though: The survivors laps, the luminaria ceremony, the silent auction and the bell ringing ceremony to close out the event.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks, whether you have been vaccinated or not.
The reason, explained Community Development Manager Brooke Whitis, is because many cancer survivors have weakened immune systems and many may still be going through treatment, making them vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus.
Whitis stressed that people should not attend if they are feeling unwell or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
In fact, there was a question on whether or not to hold the event, but Whitis said, “What surprised me is that I’ve heard from an awful lot of survivors that said, ‘Please do it. I need to be there. I’ll be very careful, but I need to be in a Relay.’”
With the shortened event, some aspects usually seen at the event are being left out, such as the decorations and the early-hour activities.
“Because we’re there for a shortened time, I didn’t want people taking the time to set everything up and then immediately have to take it down,” Whitis said.
But that worked out for the organizers, because it brings the event back to basics, she said.
“We wanted to bring the focus back on the meaning. It’s not about the decorations. It’s not about the games. It’s about why we’re walking the laps, reminiscent of 1985 when Dr. Gordy Klatt started this. He just walked around a track. There were no teams. There were no decorations. We’re sort of bringing it back to what is important. And what is important is honoring those survivors that feel comfortable coming out into public, but also walking the laps for people who aren’t there.”
Anyone who isn’t comfortable attending, Whitis asked them to contact her, and she will make sure to get their survivor medal to them.
The survivors lap will still be happening, but with added social distancing between the groups, Whitis said.
It’s likely there will not be a caregivers lap, the time in which, traditionally, families are able to walk a lap with their cancer survivor loved one.
The silent auction will take place with precautions, such as giving everyone their own ink pen to write down their bids, Whitis said.
The evening will end with a bell ceremony similar to one that has been done over the past few years.
Whitis said that it is a ceremony written by Andrea McGowan, a Relayer from Casey County. Whitis said that it features a poem and a bell-ringing ceremony.
“It’s how we end Relays now, because so many patients ring a bell when they’re done with treatment,” she said. “We gather everyone before they leave the event and – we’re probably going to put hand sanitizer on everybody’s hands this year before we touch that bell – and we ring it for those who didn’t get the chance to ring it. We’re ringing it for those that have just not finished treatment yet but will ring it, so it’s a way to say, we’re ringing it because we still believe.”
Whitis said that the ceremony has caught the attention of several other Relay groups across the U.S. – and one from South Africa.
She said there is a Relay for Life Facebook page where organizations from around the world share ideas for their events. After McGowan’s ceremony was posted, a community development manager from South Africa said she loved it and planned on using it as part of their Relay there.
Because the event is being held once again at the Center for Rural Development, Whitis expressed gratitude for its help.
“We are grateful to Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of the Center for Rural Development, for being an ‘in-kind’ location sponsor, and to our sponsors including, Don Franklin Dealership, Performance Foodservice, First & Farmers National Bank, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Citizens National Bank, L & N Federal Credit Union, Forcht Bank, Hendrickson, Monticello Banking Company, Harris & Associates PSC, Somerset Pediatrics and Adolescents Associates, Active Day of Somerset and Cumberland Security Bank. In addition, this year’s Survivor sponsor is WorkPlace Pro, a division of New Life Industries,” Whitis said.
“ The event and the dollars raised from it support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives by helping people stay well, helping people get well, by finding cures and fighting back against cancer. This year, the American Cancer Society is funding $632 Million dollars in 689 cancer research grants across the United States. In Kentucky, ACS is funding 7 research grants totaling $2 Million dollars.”
For more information about Relay For Life of Pulaski County, contact the Event Lead, Cristi Blanton at 606-875-2051, or Whitis at 606-872-3132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.