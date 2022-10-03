While running thee miles first thing in the morning may sound like someone’s idea of Hell, for the people who participated in the second annual Alton Blakley 5K Saturday morning, it means raising money and awareness for those who struggle with Breast Cancer.
There were around 184 contestants who participated in the race. Many of the walkers and runners were either breast cancer survivors or those whose loved ones had struggled with breast cancer. The race took place around the Alton Blakley dealership on Highway 27 and challenged runners to compete against their own times and see how they measure up against the country’s best athletes.
Marketing director for the Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships Brad Gover said events like this really help bring the community together.
“We’re just so thankful for ever participant,” he said. “It was just such a blessed day. To have this kind of weather and the show of support for the race… it’s just awesome.”
Gover and the rest of the Alton Blakley family all have a special connection to those who battle breast cancer as almost all of them either have suffered with breast cancer or a close to someone who has. That includes Al Blakley, Jr.’s sister, Cathy, and Gover’s mother, Sherry, which is why the dealership dedicated their building and surrounding land to the 5k.
“We want to see an end to this,” said Gover. “That’s why we’re doing this. Just to let people know that they’re not in the fight alone and to put some money towards the research.”
Gover himself lost his mother to breast cancer and feels events like this honor her memory and ensure other people who fight breast cancer know that they’re not alone.
“We miss her. She was a great lady,” said Gover. “I got to see firsthand just how rough breast cancer can be.”
Gover also stressed a common refrain of many medical professionals: early detection gives the best chance of survival.
“And of course the medical field, I think, does a great job of getting that message out,” Gover said. “The earlier the better.”
Gover gave an extra-special thanks to all those who participated and encouraged more to join next year.
“We have some real avid runners, and then we have the casual walker,” said Gover. “It doesn’t matter if you’re going for a PR on your best mile or just coming out here to support a good cause. That’s what’s so great about this event.”
Gover was incredibly impressed with how the event came together and was ecstatic about the growth of the event by only its second year.
“It’s just so encouraging to grow so much in our second year as we did,” said Gover. “Just the enthusiasm around the event is awesome, and just to see everybody coming out whether they’re on a team to support someone or whether they’re running or walking individually, I would just encourage the community to come out and participate.”
The race results were divided into by age and gender. The female best times included Lindsey Sexton in first, Calli Shook in second, and Keyera McFarland in third. The male best times comprised Kaleb Baird in first, Jackson Winburn in second, and Isaac Turner in third.
A full list of the results and ways to support the cause can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Somerset/AltonBlakley5KRunWalk
