The Pulaski County School Board met on Tuesday to discuss new items and kick off the beginning of the new school year.
“It’s an exciting time of year,” said Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Pat Richardson at the beginning of the meeting. “We’re excited to start school tomorrow. Everybody’s been working hard to get ready for that. Our teachers have been in training all summer long. Our custodians and staff have been working hard on our buildings. We are ready to go! Excited to have our students coming back to our buildings.”
An approved tax cut was due to the Property Valuation Administrator (also known as the PVA) valuing the property of the Pulaski County school district to be 4% more valuable, which led to a direct increase in revenue.
Due to this increase in revenue, the PC school board was able to reassess their spending which will provide some relief to Pulaski County citizens in the form of a tax cut.
The 0.9% decrease will cause a rate drop from 54.3% to 53.4%.
The board clarified that because the interpretation of the law involving tax cuts had changed over the last year, advertisements or hearings would not be necessary to approve this tax cut as it has been in past years.
The board noted that the rate had gone down last year as well.
Richardson also briefly touched on the partnership with Meade County Schools. In an effort called “Close the Gap Kentucky,” the partnership aims to benefit special needs students and low-performing students.
The tax rate decrease discussion followed the Monthly Financial Report and Authorization of Payment of Bills.
Monthly beginning balance was $29,129,840.05.
Revenue receipts totaled to $11,694,655.85.
Disbursements came to $11,633,358.71.
The final ending balance for the month was $29,191,137.19
Following the tax cuts, the board approved the presentation of the Applicable Federal Rates (AFR). The main topic of this presentation involved the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) II money which was characterized as being “about to evaporate.”
ESSER II was awarded to many school districts across the Commonwealth to help them combat COVID and adapt to students learning from home.
The district had grown accustomed to the ESSER money helping meet revenue needs, but is now beginning the process of phasing it out.
The board was optimistic of their ability to move forward without the benefit of ESSER funding so long as they remained cognizant of their spending.
