School’s out for the students, but it’s never out for the school board members for Pulaski County Schools. They had their monthly board meeting this week to give their yearly assessment of Superintendent Pat Richardson.
The assessment of the superintendent is a two-step process. The board met with Richardson on May 16 to evaluate his successes.
This week’s meeting began with Pat Richardson thanking the board members for their attendance to the graduations and then updated the room on staff movements. He talked about the sports teams and their achievements and finally thanked Annette Cottrell, his executive assistant. Cottrell is retiring after 12 years of service to Richardson and the county’s school children.
To Pat Richardson’s words, Chairperson Cindy Price said “Amen,” inciting a laugh from the room.
After that, the board presented their assessment, which focused on seven standards. The board gave Richardson an “accomplished” or “exemplary” rank in all seven standards. These are the two highest ratings that can be given in each category.
The assessment included three goals that Richardson was to achieve during his year.
Said Chairperson Price in her presentation, “While progress has been made in all three goals, Mr. Richardson elected to continue two of the goals in the upcoming year.”
These goals included improving staff and student attendance; continual focus on district finances including but not limited to the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, meeting student and teacher needs, and building projects; focus on strategies that will continue to assess on the new Kentucky Summative Assessment.
Price said Richardson’s leadership lead to Pulaski County’s continued positive standing among Kentucky schools.
“We as a board would like to publicly thank Mr. Richardson for his leadership of our school district, and we look forward to working with him through the challenges and successes of the upcoming year,” said Price.
Richardson thanked the board for “putting their faith in me” and congratulated them on the assistance they gave him.
“I try to brag on you all as a board all the time,” said Richardson. “You are a great group to lead our community and the school district, and I appreciate each and everyone of you all for the job that you do… any success that I have is because of the team of people I have around me. I’m nothing without them.
“I consider it an honor to serve the staff and students and community of Pulaski County in the role that I do,” Richardson added in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal following the meeting. “I know I’m partial, but I feel like we have the best students and staff in the state. I have a great group of people that support and work with me every day, and I couldn’t do it without the cooperation of the staff and the students and the parents that we have.”
