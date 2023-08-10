The students and faculty of the Pulaski County School District are dusting off the cobwebs and waking up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for the return to school Thursday.
Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools Pat Richardson spoke to the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday afternoon and described the first day back as “so far, so good.”
Richardson said each principal he’d spoken to said the day went well and had a good outlook for the rest of the year.
“Seems like everybody’s had a great day back,” said Richardson. “Everybody’s talking like school never let out. (We’ve) been very pleased with the first day.”
Still, Richardson said there were a few “minor hiccups” on the school level, most of them related to the traffic sourced from student pickup drop-off.
“Traffic is always a big issue in our schools the first couple days,” he said. “Start times and times kids can be dropped off and those types of things. Just the normal issues we deal with the first few days of school. It takes a few days to get everything leveled out.”
Kids typically get used to not having to wake up first thing in the morning to head off, so tardiness can be issue for some schools as families reacclimate to the morning routine, but Richardson said late arrivals were minimal.
“I think people were pretty well glad to get back,” he said. “I don’t think we had tardy issues (Thursday) morning any more than we normally do. Again, the first day, you deal with a lot of traffic and that type of thing, so we make some allowances for that type of stuff.”
Richardson said the day was successful. In fact, he called the day “normal,” a glowing review considering the nation’s school system recovering from COVID.
“If we could have 172 of a day like today, we’d be doing good,” he said.
