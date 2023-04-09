The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business of the Year Award Winner in the 501-1000+ Employee Category was Pulaski County Schools.
Pulaski County Schools has been providing public education for the youth of Pulaski County since 1838. It’s their goal to deliver the highest quality of education available creating opportunities for their students to succeed.
Pulaski County School System is made up of 8 elementary, 2 middle, and 2 high schools. They also have Memorial Preschool Center, Eagle Academy, and the Pulaski County Area Technology Center.
With 16 Facilities, 150 buses, and 13 cafeterias, Pulaski County Schools is no small operation.
Currently with help of over 1,300 bus drivers, cooks, custodians, assistants, teachers, administrators, and board members, Pulaski County Schools is continuously striving to improve instruction and offer more and more experiences for students.
The year’s spent under quarantine were difficult for many students but the school system is continuously working to maximize the effectiveness of their learning environments with recently renovated sports fields and beginning construction of 2 health and wellness centers for students and staff.
Also, they are in the process of building a new elementary school in Burnside, as well as an extensive renovation of Northern Middle School.
Pulaski County Schools continue to perform at high levels in state and local assessments which include AP and Governor’s Scholar numbers.
On statewide assessment Pulaski County Elementary schools scored 10th out of 172 placing them in the top 6% in the state. Middle Schools scored 17th out of 172 which was good enough for top 10% in the state, high schools scored 26th out of 169 which was top 16% in the state.
According to U.S. News and World Report’s best High Schools in the state of Kentucky, Pulaski County High School is ranked 22nd and SWHS is ranked 27th out of 390.
In state assessment, Pulaski County Schools rank in the top 14 districts in the state of Kentucky.
They also partner with local colleges to be able to offer dual credit classes allowing parents and students to take advantage of college tuition savings while still in high school.
