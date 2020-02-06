Officials with Pulaski County Schools have made the decision to cancel classes as well as all extracurricular activities through next Monday due to illness.
The announcement was made Thursday that the schools would be closed Friday and Monday after the percentage of student attendance fell into the 80s. Monday will be the district's first iLearn NTI (non-traditional instruction) Day of the school year with students completing online work at home.
"For the past few weeks our district has battled many different illnesses," Pulaski Superintendent Pat Richardson said. "Our district is large, so it takes a lot of absences to drop our numbers to a point where it makes sense for us to close."
The superintendent noted that student attendance percentage had been in the lower 90s until Thursday with staff attendance down as well.
"Our staff attendance has hovered around 150 absences all week," Richardson said. "All this compounded by the threat of ice and snow for Friday morning, we felt it was the right call [to close]."
The decision affects not only academics but all extracurricular activities as well. That includes a big crosstown basketball doubleheader between Pulaski County and Somerset high schools that was set for Friday night. The games have been rescheduled, with the boys' game planned for Wednesday and the girls playing next Thursday.
"Hopefully closing will allow for students and staff to stay at home for four days to rest, get well, and reduce the spread of what is making people sick," Richardson said.
At press time Thursday afternoon, both Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent were planning to hold school Friday.
"As a district, our attendance is 91.5 percent and all three schools are individually above 90 percent attendance today," Somerset Supt. Kyle Lively said.
Science Hill Supt. Jimmy Dyehouse noted that his school had only 34 students absent Thursday out of a total 430 enrolled, though he added, "We will be watching the weather closely tonight."
