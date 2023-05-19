Summer is swiftly approaching, and that’s an exciting time for most students. But for high school seniors, it means a whole lot more. It’s graduation season, and Pulaski’s seniors are ready to cross the tassel over their hat and take that great leap forward into adulthood.
Southwestern High School’s graduation will take place Friday at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The blue-clad graduates will take their “Warrior Walk” across the stage and receive their diploma from principal Mark Flynn. Those who can’t make it to the pomp and circumstance will be able to live stream it the day of on YouTube.
As for SWHS’s sister to the north, Pulaski County High School, their graduation is Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The Maroons will get their diplomas from principal Kevin Cook. People who can’t make it to the ceremony can also see it live streamed.
Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools Pat Richardson said he was proud of the ‘23 seniors, saying, “They have worked very hard to get to this milestone in their lives. I know they are going to do great things in the future, and I wish them all the successes.”
About the staff, he added, “We have an awesome group of teachers and staff in Pulaski County Schools. We are truly blessed to have these folks serving our students. I appreciate them all in all they do everyday for our students. They have done a great job this year!”
The graduation stories for both SWHS and PC will be in Tuesday’s issue of the Commonwealth Journal.
Somerset Independent High School’s ceremony will take place Friday, May 26 on Clark Field at 7:00 PM. The class of 2023 take to the stage and get their diplomas from principal Jeff Wesley.
Superintendent of Somerset Independent Schools Kyle Lively said of the graduates, “We are extremely proud of the class of 2023. The graduates have earned over $1.8 million in scholarships… and obtained numerous academic, extracurricular and athletic accolades. Congratulations, class of 2023, and best of luck with your future endeavors!”
He also used Victoria Arlen’s famous quote: “The climb might be tough and challenging, but the view is worth it.”
Readers can expect an upcoming special section for graduating seniors from the Commonwealth Journal.
