The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has a helping paw, but keeping the good K-9 dogs happy and healthy isn’t cheap, and for Pulaski County it got even less cheap.
Sheriff Bobby Jones approached the lectern in Fiscal Court to talk about the recent correction that came from the Kentucky Labor and Education Cabinet which he said “gigged” the Sheriff’s Office.
“You take the canine home with you,” he said talking about K-9 officers who further care for sheriff’s dogs after clocking out. “I done my research, I looked on it, and what I found is that it had to be documented. And they had to be compensated.”
Jones stated he would give his K-9 deputies $1,000 extra dollars a year and made sure to document hours they spent grooming their dogs and taking them to the vet. However, this wasn’t acceptable to the labor board who holds that this labor needs to be a specific line item in the office budget.
“(I asked) specifically where does it say that it has to be a line item on the time sheets. It doesn’t, but they gigged us anyway,” Sheriff Jones continued.
Jones claimed he asked the County Attorney Martin Hatfield, the auditors, and other sheriffs if they had heard of this regulation and nobody was familiar with it.
“(The labor board’s) findings are that I was non-compliant because we didn’t document it the way they wanted it documented,” said Jones.
Jones claimed a past employee of the sheriff department reported the issue to the labor board as payback for not getting compensated properly.
“We had a former deputy who was a former K-9 handler that turned us in,” said Jones in a post-meeting interview with the Commonwealth Journal. “It was a situation where he left us to go to another agency. I didn’t hire him back, because he wanted to be hired back with the same seniority and the same amount of vacation days just like he had never left, and he didn’t like that, so he got upset with the sheriff’s office.”
What’s worse, said Jones, is the labor board has records of this broken rule going back four years. The sheriff’s office will have to go back and pay for all four years.
This is all on top of the already tight budget which Jones claims is not enough to keep deputies.
The full fine is $61,072.90.
Jones said he’d already made the first payment and would “take care of it,” but he also said that it does not fit in their budget.
The Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) said they would be willing to assist Jones “if I wanted to fight it,” he said, “but there’s nowhere in black and white, there’s no regs or anything, that said it had to be a special line item on the time sheet. That’s just their interpretation of it.”
No matter how you slice it, the Kentucky Sheriff’s Department is in a “ruff” situation.
