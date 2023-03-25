Pulaski has lots of homegrown academic talent — and that was recently recognized on one of the state’s biggest stages.
The 2023 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year were presented with scholarships in a ceremony during the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena. One of these recipients was a senior at Pulaski County High School, Briley New.
Presented by Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, four of these “Ag Tag” funded scholarships scholarships were for $1,000 and two for $2,000.
Ag Tag is a voluntary fund which gets donations from Kentucky drivers when they buy or renew license plates. Kentucky farmers contributed more than $600,000 to the Ag Tag program.
“Athletics teach you commitment, self-discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience. These are the same skills needed to find success in agriculture,”said Commissioner Quarles. “In addition, these skills can also translate to a successful academic career. At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we recognize a solid educational foundation can create great success in life, whether that education is through a four-year institution or a trade school. We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA to reward scholarships to the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists.”
Recipient of one of the $1,000 scholarships, New is the president of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and plans to use the scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University’s Ag Program. A striker for her soccer team, she played varsity until her junior year when she tore her ACL.
She’s aiming for a major in Agribusiness, and she plans to use this to head into a career of livestock pharmaceutical sales.
As FFA president, her job is to preside over meetings and be “the energy that holds it all together.”
New said in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal that she was tremendously thankful for the many people she felt helped her to earn this scholarship.
“[I’m thankful for] both of my ag teachers, all of my coaches, and of course my mom and dad for being so supportive in everything that I do,” she said. “Traveling to soccer games. Traveling to FFA events. And just being my overall support system.”
She can also thank her parents for raising her around agriculture. New lives on a beef farm where she has two bovine she can call her own.
Due to her growing up around livestock, she has a passion for animal biology and plans to minor in animal science at WKU.
And her favorite cut of steak?
“Filet mignon all the way. Cooked medium.”
When asked which she preferred, soccer or FFA, she couldn’t quite pick one or the other: “Oh gosh … I like the competitiveness and the sport environment of soccer, but I’ve definitely learned more life lessons through FFA.”
New is a naturally pretty competitive kid. Though she enjoys the cooperation of FFA, saying that she’s learned to put others before herself, she acknowledges that that sense of friendly competition is what pushed her into joining in the first place.
“My brother was an officer his last two years of high school, and I’ve always had the competitive drive in me to be better than he was,” she said with a laugh. “So I wanted to outdo him in every aspect that I could.”
New says that being FFA president taught her leadership which she feels means having compassion about the people she leads and the environment she’s in.
