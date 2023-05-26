When Alexander the Great died, his empire was divided among his top generals. Pulaski County, though, will just remain apportioned by its magistrates—some minor changes to district size and population.
Reapportionment occurs after every census that Pulaski County undergoes. However, due to COVID and 2022’s election, it’s been a while since the county has undergone a changeup. Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught approached the podium Tuesday at the regular Fiscal Court meeting to announce to the court the current standings of the districts.
In the meeting, he encouraged the court to take as much time as necessary to consider the implications of the reapportionment saying it “determines the future of Pulaski County.”
The reapportionment committee made these changes and pursued two goals with their decisions: compactness and equality. They wanted the districts to be as equal in size to each other as possible and as equal in population.
While the changes are impactful, they will not take place until the next election for magistrates which will be in 2026.
This prevents magistrates from changing their constituents “midstream,” said Vaught. Magistrates preside over the people in their district and ONLY the people in their district until the next election.
“The reapportionment has to occur after every census. The population is equal, but the committee members chose to sit there and go with the plan that they come up with because it made the districts more compact, more equal in area,” said Vaught in a post interview with the Commonwealth Journal.
The fourth district will likely be most impacted. Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw’s piece of the pie is by far the largest in land area at 217.54 square miles. However, it is also the most sparsely populated with about 60 people per square mile compared to the 135 people per square mile that the first district has and the 82 people per square mile that the second district has.
Due to the sweeping changes, Magistrate Ranshaw will lose some precincts to the third district (though he will gain some from the third district as well).
“I hate that for him. You know, I didn’t realize it, but things like that happen,” said Vaught.
The four-month period required to make plans and review the committee’s recommendations should allow the court to ensure their constituents’ needs are met.
“They should be able to do it at their leisure. That way they can sit there and review everything and not get in a hurry,” said Vaught.
Vaught notes, though, that “nothing’s set in stone,” and the magistrates have a chance to reconsider the district apportionment and send it back to committee.
“They’re by no means handcuffed by what the committee gave them,” he said. “They don’t like it, they can make their own plan.”
The reapportionment committee has no real authority to mandate what actions need to be taken, said Vaught. Though the committee’s opinion is powerful and well-researched, it is merely an opinion.
Overall, the goal of the committee, Vaught, and the Pulaski County Fiscal Court, is to make the election “as fair as humanly possible.”
