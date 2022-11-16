One-year-old Paislynn Cinda Wells of Eubank, Kentucky was awarded Wee Miss Kentucky Bluegrass in the Lexington pageant. On top of these awards, she received most photogenic and also Kentucky Ambassador due to the several sponsors she was able to secure so she could afford to go to the pageant.
Paislynn initially won Miss Cumberland Falls which is how she was able to qualify for the statewide pageant.
“She’s done local pageants and local fairs, but this is the biggest one she’s been in,” said her father Tyler Wells.
Paislynn won against 22 other little girls in her age group.
“She got up there and just did her own little thing,” recalled her dad. “She didn’t even follow pageant routine. She just went up there and pretty much rocked the stage out.”
Wells remarked on how cute his daughter was during her performance and how much she smiled and danced while she was on stage.
Paislynn wore a custom-made red and gold dress, by Dandan Li, which sparkled and shone almost as brightly as her smile.
Paislynn’s exact scores have not yet been released, but it is known that she was ranked on onstage performance, beauty, and dress and apparently scored highly in all three.
The day of the pageant took a lot of hard work. Wells said his family arrived in Lexington from Eubank around noon and the pageant did not wrap until after 9 p.m. Despite this long process, Wells said it was all worth it.
“I wanted to cry,” said Wells when his daughter was announced as the winner. “It was overwhelming.”
Whether or not Paislynn will continue to compete in beauty pageants as she gets older will depend on her own desire, but for right now, Wells says she likes the attention.
“She loves it when people are laughing and dancing and waving at her,” her dad said with a smile.
Wells was very grateful to the Paislynn’s sponsors who “gave anywhere from $20 to $100.” He said that he got her sponsors by just going to local businesses and requesting that they donate to her. He said it was hard work, but he’d do anything for his daughter.
The sponsors are: Stitches Custom Sewing, Real Estate Professionals Kris & Dreama Bolin, Flips Tow and Recovery, Keller Trailers, Bonders Trailer Sales, Kayla Rider Photography, Angela Vaught Photography, Caleb Wilson Lumber, Jazzy J’s Boutique, Belcher Chiropractic, Tie Bandits, Taylor Maintenance, Abused Ink, Kelly Nelson, Mary Wells, and Kelly Randolph.
The pageant company that puts on the Wee Miss Kentucky Bluegrass pageant is Amerifest. Amerifest holds pageants in many states and even holds a national pageant.
Nationals begin in July, and Paislynn will qualify for them due to her victory in the Wee Miss Kentucky Bluegrass pageant.
