In keeping with the trend from past years, the Somerset-Pulaski County area saw record revenue in tourism in the year of 2021.
Tourism revenue is up $11 million dollars from 2019, the previous record-breaking year, for a total of $137.8 million.
This information comes from the Kentucky Department of Tourism, which uses surveys, tax calculation, and hotel revenue to estimate tourism revenue.
As a result of the $137.8 million in revenue, Pulaski County residents were saved more than $9.9 million in state and local taxes.
In a press release, Lake Cumberland Tourism Director Michelle Allen expressed her appreciation for Director Leslie Ikerd of See Somerset Tourism.
“The momentum we’ve experienced during the last three years is something to cherish and has proven to be successful with these numbers,” Allen said. “Many folks discovered Lake Cumberland during the pandemic. Though outdoor recreation may be what brought them here, our festivals, unique events, downtown revitalization, and visitor experiences are what kept them here and coming back.”
Ikerd similarly attributed the success to Allen’s work on the county level as well as local leadership.
“Promoting our festivals, new small businesses and a revitalized downtown along with Lake Cumberland allows for a multitude of diverse marketing promotions and I think this shows we’ve been able to reach a much larger audience,” said Ikerd. “It has been a dream come true to be able to execute Mayor (Alan) Keck’s vision and work alongside Michelle Allen at Lake Cumberland Tourism and Chris Girdler at SPEDA.
“To have so many leaders in our community working together for the better good has not only proved beneficial for our residents, but our visitors as well,” she added. “It is a privilege to be able to show that leisure, outdoor adventure, commerce, events, arts and agriculture are embodied here in Somerset and that is why we are considered the Spirit of Southern Kentucky.”
While the work done this year helped the county succeed, Allen pointed to the work that had been done the previous year as a driver for the recent numbers.
Said Allen, “For 2021, it was great because in 2020 where the pandemic was in full force that’s when we all came together and really started pushing our areas. So 2021 became even better because of those collaborative efforts.”
The pandemic flipped tourism on its head all over the world, and a change in the habits of American consumers resulted in a change in perspective of Pulaski County tourism.
Allen quoted a common refrain she heard from tourists: “I was headed to Florida. Not going because of the pandemic. Heard about Lake Cumberland. Thought we’d try it out.”
Allen also noted the importance of events around the county which contributed to the record being broken.
“Our outdoor recreation got them here, but it was our festivals, our Somernites (Cruise), our restaurants, our hotels, and our short-term rentals that really kept them here and coming back,” Allen said.
While this explosion in tourism this year won’t necessarily hint at a correlation in future years, Allen says there are things that can be done now to keep up momentum.
“Now, we really have to push to make sure we keep these people coming back to us, and show our southern hospitality, and still bring in the new folks,” said Allen.
While Somerset and Burnside receive most of the praise in regards to tourism, Allen points to the contribution of other towns in Pulaski County.
“I love our West 80 Corridor, and I always push the West 80 Corridor as its own destination,” Allen said. “You can stop and have lunch at the harbor and then go to Haney’s and pick apples and peaches and have a fried apple pie and get one of their famous slushies. You can then go on to Mill Springs and get some history. Then you can go to Bear Wallow farm. So you’ve got a whole corridor there in the Nancy area that could keep somebody busy for at least two days.”
Allen also mentioned the budget approval for the state of Kentucky — $70 million dollars was granted to Kentucky for tourism advertising, and Allen hopes to use Pulaski’s “good chunk of that” money to further increase revenue.
“We have [the marketing budget] that we’ve never had before, so we’re taking advantage of them to do something we’ve never done before,” said Allen. “Whether it’s marketing at the Lexington Airport or putting up a billboard in Chicago.”
All-in-all, the explosion of tourism for Somerset and her neighboring towns demonstrate the power of the working people and their dedication to improving their city.
