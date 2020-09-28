Pulaski’s number of new COVID-19 cases matched the number of cases from the week before, with each week seeing 54 cases diagnosed.
While not a downward trend, it does mean the new case rate is holding steady after two weeks of dropping numbers.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s 10-county total was up slightly, seeing 188 new cases for the week as compared to 183 for the week before.
As of Sunday, Pulaski had 60 current cases, with four people hospitalized and the rest in home-isolation.
Pulaski experienced no new deaths last week, meaning the total number of COVID-related deaths held at 10. There have been 736 people recovered for an overall total of 806 cases.
District-wide, there was only one death reported for the week – a 92-year-old male from Taylor County who was a nursing home resident.
The only death reported for the week before was a Pulaski resident.
Several counties across the district saw slight increases in the number of new cases, including Wayne County, which reported 25 new cases. For the two weeks prior, Wayne saw 13 new cases each week.
Wayne has 28 current cases, with two people hospitalized and the rest in home isolation. There have been 124 people recovered for a total of 152 cases.
McCreary reported 26 new cases last week, up from the 13 cases diagnosed the week before.
In the health district’s daily report for Saturday, LCDHD officials noted that the state reported its highest week of new cases since the onset of the pandemic.
LCDHD also noted that none of its counties are currently in the “red” or critical category in terms of the rate of cases per 100,000 population. However, seven counties, including Pulaski, Wayne and McCreary, are labeled as “orange” or in an accelerated spread of the virus, meaning they are experiencing 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 population.
In terms of where the most number of cases are originating, businesses took over the top spot with 17.8 percent of transmissions being traced to the workplace. The business category does not include restaurants, medical facilities, government, schools or daycares, as those areas have their own categories.
Behind businesses, schools are the most likely place to contract the virus, with 16.8 percent of cases being traced to them, while families rose to third place at 14.9 percent.
Travel-related exposure also climbed this week, being listed as where 11.9 percent of cases were reported coming from.
One of the highest-rated categories from previous weeks – long-term care facilities – dropped to the seventh most common place to contract the disease, tying with recreation at 5.9 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.