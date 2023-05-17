The Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club held a membership drive Saturday to try to court new members and attract members who had fallen out of regular interaction.
The club welcomed Kim Reeder, who is the Democratic Nominee for Auditor of Public Accounts, and Charlene Greer, acting president of the state Democratic Woman’s Club of Kentucky.
Greer felt this is an important time to gain membership for the Democratic Party.
“We’ve got a lot of people that have not been able to come to meetings because of COVID,” she said. “You’ve got a group of men and women here that really work well together, and they done an amazing job.”
Saturday mornings are typically a time for Americans to sleep in, but there was a turn out of dozens of people and the event who were there to talk politics.
Being a democrat in Pulaski County is a bit of an anomaly. A deeply red state, Kentucky only has a handful of districts that lean blue, and Greer says that regular meetings keep cohesion and remind voters of the importance of diversity of thought.
As active president of the Woman’s Club for Kentucky, it seemed odd to stop by Somerset instead of bigger cities like Lexington, Louisville, or even nearby London.
Greer said she was here because of her deep bonds with Pulaski County.
“I wanted to come down here and show my support and help plan with anything I can,” said Greer.
People say every election, “This is the most important election of our lifetime.” While primaries are not as high-profile as midterms or presidential elections, they’re very important. And considering the governor’s race coming up, Greer says paying attention to this election is “imperative” for voters.
“We of course know that the Republicans are going to do everything they can to try and get Andy out of there,” she said. “I just couldn’t imaging not having Governor Beshear in charge with all these horrible things in our state. With COVID, with the tornado in western Kentucky, and the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and the shooting in Louisville, I just couldn’t imagine not having a man who is so loving and caring of his state.”
Kim Reeder, as nominee for auditor, also believes this is an important election. An auditor is a down-ticket position, though, rather than being the race most think about. So what exactly does an auditor do?
“The auditor shines the light on how our tax dollars are spent,” explained Reeder.
Reeder believes strong oversight of how local governments spend money promotes democracy and prevents waste.
Reeder has background working as a tax lawyer. Getting a head for dollars and cents is invaluable for auditing. After teaching at Morehead, she said she felt she could lend her experience to “do more for more people.”
Reeder thinks auditing involves being a “check.”
“That’s why it was created in the Kentucky constitution,” she said. “It was to be a check on other concentrations of power… it’s just making sure that our tax dollars are being spent how they’re intended to be spent.”
