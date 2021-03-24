An advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., indicates Pulaski County could see some nasty storms move through the area on Thursday.
The statement said a powerful storm system will lift across the Ohio Valley on Thursday and Thursday night and will bring multiple threats to eastern Kentucky.
"Scattered to numerous showers and a few storms will cross the area during the day before a line of strong thunderstorms passes through eastern Kentucky during the evening hours," the statement says. "Some of these storms could become severe and produce damaging wind gusts. A brief isolated tornado is also possible with the greatest threat occurring west of I-75."
The statement said heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding are possible in areas where thunderstorms persist the longest. Southerly winds will increase between 10 to 20 mph on Thursday with gusts reaching to between 30 and 40 mph Thursday night. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are expected in exposed ridges over 2,000 feet.
The eastern Kentucky forecast falls in line with what seems to be in store for the south. Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in several southern states on Thursday, with the potential for strong tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles.
The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said.
The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.