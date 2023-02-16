After some kerfuffles with the new SPEDA board appointee, the Fiscal Court has finally put forward their board member.
The board seat had some controversy as many felt the appointment of Bob McAlpin by former Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was done under improper protocol. McAlpin’s appointment vote was rescinded unanimously by the court.
Prominent entrepreneur Steve Merrick, nominated by current Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, was appointed in McAlpin’s stead unanimously.
As for the rest of the meeting, it was business-as-usual.
Farmer Woodall Road, located in District 4, extends a full 1,000 feet and then some, and it wants to be a part of the Pulaski County system. The board moved to make it so.
The court addressed John Hyden Road next. Residents living there made notice they would like to be removed from the county system. While that was being discussed, Fourth district magistrate Mark Ranshaw pointed out that it would be okay “if there was a county turnaround put in the back [of the road].”
Judge Todd also confirmed there would have to be a public hearing about the subject. The court debated about where a turnaround would even go and the purpose of it.
Ultimately, the court decided to have a public hearing and Ranshaw made a motion to advertise the hearing in the paper. The motion carried unanimously.
Lastly, the court addressed Big Rock Court which would be removed from the county system. A motion for public hearing on that road was also carried unanimously.
Jailer Anthony McCollum took the podium next to open bids for a new body scanner. McCollum gave the bid at $174,513.16. The court accepted this unanimously and agreed to review the bid.
EMS Chief Steven Eubank took the podium next to request permission to bid on new equipment. This was also carried unanimously, and new Emergency Management Director was appointed unanimously. Don Franklin got the appointment.
There was some hubbub and disagreement over what kind of salary this would require, but they court decided to deal with that next meeting.
The “new business” section of the meeting was finalized with a discussion of the Johnson Controls Contract. The judicial center’s contract with the company that upkeeps their fire and security system had expired in October. Judge Todd claimed he’d already gotten a couple notices on it.
“We could be in a world of hurt on liability because we haven’t renewed the contract,” said Todd.
The contract was almost $3,000 a year for inspections. According to Todd the new contract “was a bit smaller.” The motion carried to renew the contract.
The County Road Department requested the purchasing of road repair materials. There was also a request to hire a new road department crew foreman being that the old one had recently retired. Both requests were granted unanimously.
Animal control came next also with a request to hire new employees. This was granted unanimously.
Fleet requested the purchase of some low-mileage vehicles, and this was passed unanimously.
Election Coordinator Mark Vaught provided a handout updating the court on the new voting machines. The voting machines for last meeting took a pretty large portion of the time as Vaught explained the necessity of these machines. Vaught put together a pitch of around $150,000 for KNOWiNK voting machines.
Vaught said he felt the state would reimburse the vast majority of the sum and cited past times where the state covered significant purchases.
He finished his speech and then said, “Was that two minutes? That’s all I have,” which got a laugh from the court.
The motion carried unanimously, and then Joan Isaacs’ Treasurer’s Reporter came next. The Report along with the Budget Transfers and Fund Transfers were all accepted unanimously.
No action was taken in an executive session.
