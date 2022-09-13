Bear Wallow Farm, Glory Gardens & Greenhouse LLC, Hail’s Farm, Summit Meats, The Greenhouse Mum & Pumpkin Patch, Woodstock Lavender Company, Burnett Farms, and Haney’s Appledale Farm of Pulaski County are eight of the 128 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
The market opening this fall is Bear Wallow Farm.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that these markets meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Bear Wallow Farm raises pumpkins, gourds, and winter squash of all sizes, colors, and varieties. They also raise and sell wheat straw, fodder, Indian corn, beautiful mums of all colors, and deer corn. In their farm market at their Nancy location they have Fall home décor, shirts, honey, salsas, butters, and lots of unique gifts. They are open every Saturday and Sunday starting mid-September through October 31. During their Sunflower Festival visitors can bring their own scissors and cameras and take advantage of their huge u-pick sunflower fields.
For more information visit www.bearwallowfarm.com or follow them on Facebook,
“One of the more positive things we have seen take place over the last couple of years is the increased consumer demand for locally grown foods, and with this demand, our Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market program continues to grow, as well,” said KFB President Mark Haney. “We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is proudly celebrating its 27th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
