Pulaski and Laurel homeowners who had damage during the flooding of late February through early March received some good news Friday when it was announced that both counties were on the list of those now able to seek individual aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Both Pulaski and Laurel already were eligible for public assistance from FEMA, meaning only governments and non-profit organizations could seek financial help.
Other counties that are now eligible for individual aid are Madison, Lincoln and Rockcastle.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley welcomed the announcement, saying “This is great news for homeowners who had major flooding damage.”
Both he and Pulaski Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross said FEMA officials toured Pulaski a couple of weeks ago, looking at damaged homes in the area.
Ross said officials told him then they were unsure whether Pulaski would make the list.
“I’m glad we did make the cut. It will help the citizens,” Ross said.
During the tour, they looked at two homes that were considered “destroyed” and eight with major damage, Ross said.
As Pulaski’s head of Emergency Management, Ross said he would he would be getting press releases out to Pulaski homeowners in the coming weeks to help them with the process.
According to information released by the office of Governor Andy Beshear, residents and business owners in the counties designated in the Major Disaster Declaration can begin applying for assistance with FEMA by registering online atwww.DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or (TTY: 800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired). The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
Applicants should have their Social Security number, insurance information, damage information, bank information and contact information ready before applying. “You should register with FEMA even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are under-insured, you may receive help after your insurance claim is settled. Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid even if you registered with another disaster relief organization or a community or church organization,” according to the state.
Or, residents who have questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.
Governor Behsear said Friday, “There will now be more resources available for Kentuckians and Kentucky communities to rebuild after the historic flooding. We acted quickly to request federal assistance and appreciate FEMA quickly approving our request as our fellow Kentuckians continue to recover from the severe storms.”
