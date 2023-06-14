It’s the job of people like Michelle Allen and Leslie Ikerd to make sure people outside of Pulaski County know how great the area can be to visit.
Now, tourism officials from around the state know it too.
Last week, Somerset hosted the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, centered at one of the community’s newest crown jewels, the newly-renovated Virginia Theater on East Mt. Vernon Street.
It was the task of Allen — Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau — and Ikerd — the City of Somerset’s Director of Tourism — to arrange opportunities to learn, to play, and to see what the community is all about, starting on Wednesday of last week. And to hear their report following the event’s conclusion this past Friday, mission accomplished.
The Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) is a statewide organization strictly for tourism directors. They gather quarterly throughout the year in different communities throughout the Bluegrass State, and it was Somerset’s turn to host the group of about 45 individuals.
“During the main day, which would have been Thursday, we had a variety of speakers, talking about economic development, tourism or marketing,” said Allen. “So it’s an educational conference for tourism directors.”
Getting the conference here in Somerset is a big deal, for reasons practical as well as promotional, noted Allen.
“It’s great any time we can get folks to be staying in our hotels and visiting our restaurants when it’s not during the weekends,” she said. “It’s always helpful to have people here and have more business tourists during the week, because it helps our economy.”
Not including the cost of lodging or dining — “This is when folks went out on their own, when they went to our boutiques shopping, or they went and had a drink,” noted Allen — the conference attendees spent over $7,500 in economic impact for the community.
“(That’s) awesome for two-and-a-half days,” said Allen.
And that impact travels. Ikerd pointed out that with all the pictures taken and placed on their own Facebook pages, other communities see everything the tourism professionals did here.
“It just continues to grow beyond (that $7,500 figure),” said Ikerd. “You can’t put a price on that organic marketing that’s taking place on their website.”
The city’s investment in the Virginia Theater continued to pay off in terms of what it offers the community by both impressing those visiting and giving them a place to attend the conference’s sessions.
“That’s where we hosted the conference,” said Allen. “It was a great venue to be able to do so, because they had all the technology we needed, the space that we needed, and we were able to have a caterer come in, Serendipity (at the Orange Door, a downtown restaurant), and it just flowed really, really nicely. Plus, we like to showcase our downtown, and everybody absolutely loved the Virginia.”
Ikerd agreed, noting, “They loved the Virginia, they loved the history of it, they loved that it was a revived property, they loved that it was revitalized in the heart of downtown and that it really brought a new energy. They were just so excited (and asked) ‘How did you all do this? How does your city work together, with governments and economic development? They were just really energized on how we do things here.”
Some observed that the community seemed to have “grown and changed overnight,” noted Ikerd.
“It’s just really exciting to show the things that we’ve been doing since especially 2019,” she added, pointing out that Mayor Alan Keck’s vision for downtown was a part of the discussion. “Festivals were a big topic. One of our panels was Tiffany (Finley, Master Musicians Festival Executive Director) talking about MMF, and then we had another one of our tourism directors in Manchester, his is Manchester Music Fest, another MMF. And then I was talking (to them) about the Moonlight Festival. It was about different ways that we each are doing things but still keeping the music scene alive in Kentucky.”
The conference started on Wednesday night with a director’s training, followed by dinner at Guthrie’s Grill in Burnside. Thursday morning and afternoon, the attendees took part in activities, such as making succulents at Maker’s Mill, and creating Horse Soldier Bourbon Summer Cider at the Tipsy Toad inside The Mole Hole. Things wrapped up with a meeting on Friday afternoon.
“They loved the educational sessions that we had, to see how our partnerships are, specifically with Leslie Ikerd — between Leslie and I hosting this together, and being two different entities — and seeing how we work well with SPEDA, our economic development (organization); not everybody has that,” said Allen. (The attendees) came away seeing the growth of our downtown, learning where we started a few years ago to where we are right now.”
She added that nobody had to drive anywhere on Thursday, because everything was focused downtown, starting at the Virginia and walking to all the various activities from there.
That said, enjoying the natural beauty of Lake Cumberland was also a highlight, said Ikerd.
Allen noted that the tourism directors came from one end of the Commonwealth to the other, from the distant reaches of Murray to the west and Prestonsburg to the east.
“I thought it was awesome,” said Ikerd. “Tourism officials from across the state kind of speak our language. We don’t have to explain to them what we do or what tourism is, so when we all converge, people really understand and get it and enjoy being together. They really get into exploring everything around the community.”
