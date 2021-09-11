A Pulaski County man was indicted on arson charges this week relating to an incident from May, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan C. Daulton, 32, Old Salts Road, Somerset, was indicted on charges of Second-Degree Arson, Third-Degree Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, First-Degree Wanton Endangerment, and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.
Deputy Alex Wesley's investigation was presented to a Pulaski County Grand Jury on September 7.
According to the sheriff's office, on May 30, 2021, Wesley responded to a structural fire on Old Salts Road, where it was learned during the investigation that Daulton had hunt gallon jugs of gasoline throughout the mobile home.
There were gallon jugs of gasoline sitting on the floor, and also a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer, according to the sheriff's office.
Wesley's investigation showed that a Science Hill Fire Unit entered the residence, which created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to him or any other first responders going into the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
The residence, which was severely damaged by the fire, was the residence of Daulton, but owned by someone else, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Wesley was assisted in his investigation by Lieutenant Richard Smith, the Somerset Police Department, the Science Hill Fire Department and Somerset Fire Department.
Following the indictment, Daulton was arrested by Deputy David Wesley and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remains lodged as of this press release.
The investigation continues by Deputy Alex Wesley with the Sheriff’s Office.
