Brian Logan is proud to be the first person in Pulaski County to sign up for Donald Trump’s new political party.
There’s a tiny catch there — he hasn’t actually established one yet.
But if and when he does, Logan, a supporter of the former president, will be ready.
“I have no doubt it’s going to happen whatsoever,” he said. “I’m not trying to be the first to start the party, I’m just voicing my opinions and my thoughts.”
In short, Logan’s thoughts boil down to this: He’s had it with the Republican Party in its current form. Logan has been a Republican in the past, but is no longer satisfied with the party’s leadership in Washington.
“I got tired of it — I’m tired of Republicans and Democrats. I’m fed up with them both,” he said.
That doesn’t include Trump — “I love Trump,” he assured. It’s “the RINO Republicans.”
(For those who don’t know, “RINO” is short for “Republicans In Name Only,” those detractors feel support liberal policies or sell out too often to the Democrats.)
“Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney,” he listed, giving examples. “I’m fed up with all the RINOs.”
He added, “I’m fed up with Democrats lying and cheating and doing us dirty, and I’m fed up with the Republicans never fighting back and doing us that same way.”
As Trump clashed with his own party’s leadership over issues like lack of support over his contesting election results or the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol, he raised the idea of starting his own political party, with the “Patriot Party” a suggested name. That’s as far as any official organization has gotten on Trump’s end, however.
On Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reported that a “MAGA Patriot Party National Committee” had filed a statement of organization out of that city — the paper reported that organizers are “targeting Republicans they feel ‘turned their backs’ on Trump’s base” — but a spokesperson from Trump denied any involvement on his part in this effort, nor with a similar “Patriot Party” founded in Georgia.
Logan, 54, simply went to the Pulaski County Clerk’s office and got a form allowing him to change his party affiliation. The options were “Republican,” “Democrat” or “Other.” Logan marked “Other,” and filled in “Patriot Party” specifically. He did this the day after Joe Biden’s inauguration into the White House.
“It’s going to catch on,” he said.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett was unsure how Logan’s action would affect his future party membership, given that the Patriot Party doesn’t actually exist yet, and certainly not in Kentucky. Whether it would automatically assign him to that party should it ever come to be, or whether he’d have to re-register was not something she was clear on, nor was she able to receive a quick clarification from the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office on the matter.
She did note, however, that by not belonging to an organized party and essentially functioning as an independent, Logan or anyone else who does likewise would be effectively shut out of Primary elections, able to vote only in non-partisan races like Somerset Mayor.
“A lot of people don’t realize that (when they go independent),” she said. Only in the General Election would one be able to vote for any candidate.
Logan can’t anticipate whether there will be any down-ticket Patriot Party candidates in the future, but he isn’t doing this to be one of them.
“It just depends on who gets activated to do it,” he said. “I don’t have the patience or time myself.”
However, he does think the Patriot Party will grow in popularity, even here in Pulaski County.
“I’m anticipating (that) because I’ve had a half-dozen people ask me how to do it,” he said. “I’m anticipating it’s going (to grow).”
