A Pulaski man has pleaded guilty to several charges, with a recommended sentence of 18 years.
John Edward Cummings, 39, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree Burglary, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Theft by Unlawful Taking – under $500 value of property, second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense – over 2 grams of methamphetamine, and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The plea was entered at a court appearance on Thursday
David L. Dalton, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle Counties, said that the series of crimes was committed over a four-month period during the summer of 2021 in Pulaski County. Three different cases were involved.
According to Dalton, on April 15, 2021, Cummings entered a hotel room at the Quality Inn and Suites. He entered the room without permission and accosted the occupant and threatened him. The occupant was able to flee the room. The Somerset Police Department investigated the incident.
On August 3, 2021, the Somerset Police Department responded to a burglary complaint on Duncan Street. A review of surveillance video revealed that on July 31, 2021 a person later identified as Cummings entered an attached garage and stole a weed eater and pressure washer. The Somerset Police Department were able to recover the property from Cummings.
Finally, on August 15, 2021, Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received information that Cummings was at a car wash on Highway 90 allegedly attempting to sell illegal narcotics. Deputy Richard Smith approached Cummings and asked for permission to search him – which he granted. The search revealed 3 bags hidden on his person which contained – as confirmed by the Kentucky State Police Lab – over 13 grams of methamphetamine.
As for the persistent felony offender charges, Dalton stated that beginning in 2006, Cummings has received convictions in over 10 separate felony indictments from Pulaski and Wayne County. Over 20 separate felonies convictions are contained in those indictments. These convictions include trafficking, felony theft, felony receiving stolen property, and felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. Dalton stated, “Based on his criminal history, it is unreasonable to believe that probation or shock probation would be of any use.”
Dalton informed the Court that he would recommend 18 years in prison for Cummings’ charges from his newest indictments. “Kentucky law – due to the nature of Cummings’ charges – caps out at a maximum of 20 years in prison for these charges – even though he committed 3 separate and unrelated felonies. However, since Cummings was willing to accept responsibility, the Commonwealth reduced the persistent felony offender charge to second degree. This reduction will give Cummings a chance to eventually convince a parole board that he is a changed individual. However, based on his extensive criminal history, he has earned the nearly the maximum prison sentence.”
Final sentencing is set for September 1. Dalton praised the Somerset Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in this case.
