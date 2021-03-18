LONDON, Ky.— Danny Butt, 48, of Science Hill, Ky., was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Wednesday, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Butt’s plea agreement, on August 11, 2020, law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Butt’s residence and found him in possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine, which he admitted was his and intended to sell. In the same room, law enforcement found digital scales, baggies, syringes, cash, a loaded rifle, and a loaded pistol. Butt admitted to owning the firearms to protect himself, his methamphetamine, and the proceeds.
Butt pleaded guilty in November 2020.
Under federal law, Butt must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. Upon Butt’s release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office and Greg Speck, Pulaski County Sheriff , jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble.
This is case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, the U.S. Attorney coordinates PSN efforts, in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s targeted initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. Click here for more information about Project Guardian.
