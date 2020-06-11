A Pulaski County native was shot and killed in North Little Rock, Arkansas, early Thursday morning.
Matthew Idlewine, 37, was killed with at least one gunshot wound to his body, according to published reports.
North Little Rock Police have charged Daniel Santos, 50, with first-degree murder in Idlewine's death.
According to published reports, North Little Rock Police officers were sent to an apartment complex after a shots fired call was made.
Officers found Idlewine dead in the apartment and the renter of the apartment, Santos.
Santos is being held at the Pulaski County, Arkansas, Jail and is set to appear in North Little Rock District Court on June 17.
Police say Santos and Idlewine were acquaintances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.