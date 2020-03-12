One local school district has called off school and the other two are considering action in the wake of Governor Andy Beshear's latest recommendation regarding the coronavirus.
In his Thursday evening update, the governor recommended that all Kentucky schools cancel in-person instruction for two weeks beginning next Monday.
In a statement issued less than an hour after Beshear's press conference, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson announced that the county system would be closed and utilizing iLearn days from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.
"Public health officials will be assessing the state COVID-19 status at the end of this 2-week period," Richardson stated. "Further closures may or may not be recommended. It is very important that students attend school tomorrow [Friday, March 13] to receive ILearn instruction."
Supt. Richardson added that starting at the end of the day Friday, "all extracurricular activities including athletics will be suspended through March 27. More information will be forthcoming."
Jimmy Dyehouse, Superintendent of Science Hill School, a single-facility district that goes up through the eighth grade, said that a decision would be made Monday on whether or not his school would go along with Beshear's recommendation. However, Dyehouse added that "we'll probably do what he recommends."
On Thursday, the Science Hill Board of Education approved Dyehouse to apply for 10 "Non-Traditional Instruction," or NTI days, similar to Pulaski County Schools' iLearn days, which allow students to do classwork from home, thus avoiding a missed day of school that the district would have to make up. Science Hill had not utilized NTI days previously, but with the threat of school closures due to coronavirus concerns looming, Dyehouse and the board felt it prudent to take advantage of the program while they had the opportunity.
Having 10 NTI days available would allow Science Hill to take off several weeks — Dyehouse noted that considering Spring Break, students would likely have four full weeks out of the building — and students could make up 10 of those days at home. Dyehouse also said he's hearing there's "a real good chance" state legislators could allow for 10 more NTI opportunities, for a total of 20 days.
Science Hill was already going to be out of school Friday, as teachers will be preparing an NTI package over the weekend. The likelihood those days will come in handy is appearing greater and greater.
"I feel like if everyone around us, like Somerset, Pulaski County (is closing school), I feel we'll probably do what (Beshear) is recommending, because of what everyone else is doing nationwide," said Dyehouse. "I feel like we've got to do what's best for our kids and our families."
For their part, Somerset Schools had not made a decision as of Thursday afternoon, with Superintendent Kyle Lively saying that he would likely have more information available Friday.
Similar to Science Hill, Somerset's board approved their application for a 10-day NTI plan. It was approved at Tuesday evening's board meeting.
At that time, Lively stressed that the district was only applying due to the future unknowns of the coronavirus, unlike other districts which routinely apply for those days in preparation of weather-related events.
"Given a typical year, it's not right for our district. This is just an emergency situation to have in a worst-case scenario," Lively said.
During Gov. Beshear's daily update, he announced there were two more positive patients in Jefferson and Fayette counties — bringing the state total to 10 with zero deaths. The governor also noted that the commonwealth will soon have three labs testing for the virus with LabCorp and the University of Louisville joining the state lab's resources. He has already declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and has activated operation centers to work with local emergency management and health departments in all 120 counties.
To learn more about the situation in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call 800-722-5725.
