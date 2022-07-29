Concerns about a fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area have led to it being closed down until further notice.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said that there have been complaints made on social media and elsewhere regarding the possible fungus in the water at the beach.
“Any time you read something on Facebook, you take it with a grain of salt, but it’s getting some momentum and we’ve got to deal with it,” said Kelley.
“I talked to my park manager (Kim Norfleet) and she said that she’d been notified by a couple of people, and that (Environmental Specialist) Marshall Jennings from the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers had received an email and maybe a chain of emails related (to the problem),” he continued. “So I called the health department to find out what we needed to do, and they said ... it’s gotten so much traction that we probably just need to shut it down and have it tested, just to be safe.”
Norfleet said that she “started seeing stuff on Facebook” and called Jennings, who told her he’d been getting a string of emails about the problem.
“When we get anything like this, we want to be safe and take all the precautions,” she said, noting that word about the situation broke Friday morning.
A sign was posted outside the beach area around 4 p.m. on Friday, stating that the beach is temporarily closed. Those at the park will have to read and honor the sign, as there’s no way to completely keep people out of the water there. The park itself is not being shut down.
Before the sign was posted, Norfleet said that there was a mother with children out near the beach, and she alerted them to the situation.
“It’s actually not been busy (Friday), thank the Lord,” said Norfleet.
Kelley said that there is a conference call scheduled for Monday morning to address what needs to be done and identify available options. Testing of the water won’t likely occur until after the meeting, “unless the Corps decides to step in and do something ahead of time,” noted Kelley.
Stuart Spillman, Environmental Director with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, said the nature of the complaint of which he was aware was that someone had gotten a rash at the beach.
In determining what to test for, Spillman said he’d like to learn more about the exact condition the individual with the complaint had. “Whether I ever get that information or not, I don’t know,” he said, noting that he’s tried to email the individual as of Friday afternoon.
When the beach is able to re-open depends on how long the testing process takes. Spillman said they’ll have to find a certified laboratory and once that’s figured out, take at least five samples spaced out in a sample area. Following that, it will likely take a week to get results back, but the entire process could take longer based on the results of Monday’s meeting.
There are also specific things they have to test for, including coliform bacteria, E. coli, and pseudomonal parasites, which can cause an itch, he noted.
“But there are other things that can do that,” he cautioned. “... There are some other organisms that grow in fresh water that there is potentially not a test for.”
He added, “Here’s the problem with the lake: The lake is vast. The lake has a lot of shoreline. People go out in their boats on the lake and do things and get in the water. There’s no way to police that. You can’t police every shoreline. The only thing we can really look at on this is just that section of the beach.”
Would the same potential problem be a threat anywhere on the lake? “You have to use caution and judgment. The lake is not a treated body of water,” said Spillman. “There is the potential to have organisms, bacteria in the lake, because all the run-off from thousands and thousands of acres and creeks and streams ... The total coliform is going to be very high because that’s a surface water bacteria. The lake is a huge surface of water that’s not treated. ... You have to use caution, and of course there is some risk involved in swimming in untreated water.”
