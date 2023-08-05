Welcome to August and a new decade of memories! This month, we will be visiting the pages of August 1963’s local newspapers.
Do you remember when something in the air in south Somerset mysteriously turned all the lead-based paint brown overnight? More concerning today is the fact that there was so much lead-based paint still being used in 1963. (It wouldn’t be banned for another 15 years.)
Speaking of things that are bad for the environment, officials in 1963 thought they had the perfect solution to contaminated lake water in areas where people wanted to swim: Chlorine. Yep, in 1963 the folks at Burnside Island were keeping their water user-friendly by giving it a daily dose of chlorine. I wonder how many animals and plants suffered as a result of that idea.
In other news, schools in Pulaski County were about to begin – shortly after Pulaski County Jaycee Fair week, featuring master-of-ceremonies Nick Clooney.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 60 years ago, from the pages of The Somerset Journal on August 1, 1963.
Houses Turn Brown Overnight
The Pulaski County Health Department has a mystery on its hands today as well as some 20 to 30 disgruntled residents of South Somerset. The mystery is: What destroyed the paint on about 30 homes and the white trim on the High Street Baptist Church during the night? … According to Ott M. Haynes, administrator of the Health Department, the paint was turned brown overnight by some type of chemical reaction. Homes on High Street and Griffin, Bourne and Murphy Avenues in the vicinity of the High Street Church were affected. Those that had been painted with a white, lead-based paint were brown this morning. However, those that had been painted with a synthetic-based paint were not affected. Haynes said the houses-turned-brown showed pits in the painted surface, but that the finish on automobiles and enamel-painted surfaces were not damaged. Residents in the area said that a “terrible odor” covered the area last night giving speculation that the air was filled with gas. Haynes said he checked the Somerset Refinery plant, the City of Somerset disposal plant and railroad cars at the Southern Railway depot and found no evidence of escaping gas. … Although the investigation of the Health Department continues, Haynes said he is of the opinion that the paint reaction was caused by a natural phenomenon and cannot be attributed to any local plant or any direct cause. … Haynes said there is nothing endangering the health of the people in the area. He took tests there this morning and found nothing. He plans to check again tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Burnside Island Park Dedication Set
Gov. Bert Combs will formally dedicate General Burnside Island State Park at Burnside on Wednesday afternoon, September 18. … The park dedication will be held in the parking lot beside the golf shop and will include addresses by Governor Combs and Parks Commissioner Edward Fox. … Both the Somerset High School and Pulaski County High School bands will be asked to play, and city, county, state and Federal officials will be invited to attend the ceremony. Following the dedication, scheduled for 12:45 p.m., a chicken barbecue will be held in the parking lot.
Park Buildings Get Approval
Inspecting engineers from the State Department of Parks Monday formally accepted from contractors the four buildings built this summer on General Burnside Island State Park. … The two inspecting engineers, Harold Tierney and James McMacon, both of Frankfort, were highly complimentary of the park’s facilities, park superintendent Jesse Wilson said, and were optimistic as to plans for future development of the park. Completed and turned over to the Parks Department Monday were the picnic shelter house, constructed by Simms Construction Co., Harrodsburg; the pro shop for the golf course, built by Russell Construction Co., Jamestown, and the superintendent’s home and the rest room and shower room building in the camping area, constructed by Buzick Construction Co., Inc., Bardstown. Wilson said he and Mrs. Wilson would move to the superintendent’s home at the park this Saturday. Yesterday at the weekly luncheon meeting of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Wilson said that plans are being made to construct the other nine holes of the park golf course and that he hopes to have it ready to use next summer. … The superintendent also pointed out that reports that the water in the bathing beach area was contaminated were erroneous. During the recent heavy rains there has been a certain amount of sediment that has washed off the island and into the swimming area, but chlorine is added to the water daily, he said. “There is nothing to worry about,” he assured the C of C members. Five lifeguards are now on duty at the beach, Wilson added.
Pulaski County Fair Opens Tuesday at Old Speedway
Exhibits of canned rhubarb, angel food cake, embroidered pillowcases and hands of tobacco, horse and cattle shows, country music programs and gospel singing all are on the program for the second annual Pulaski County Jaycee Fair next week. And if that isn’t enough there will be mule pulling contests, a beauty pageant and drawings for cash prizes. The fair opens Tuesday night at the old Somerset Speedway with a 10-class horse show featuring Kentucky’s finest show stock and offering some $1,400 in prize money, plus trophies and ribbons. … Pulaski Countians attending the fair will have a chance to win cash prizes each night. Tuesday through Friday nights the Jaycees will draw for $50 cash prizes and on Saturday night will give away $100 cash. … The Pulaski County High Band will officially open the fair with a concert, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. … A new feature in the exhibition area will be a local art exhibit, featuring talent from throughout this area. On Wednesday afternoon the fair will observe Children’s Day with games and contests for children through age 16, and reduced rates on all rides. … Wednesday’s horse show will feature the finest show stock in Pulaski and surrounding counties and will offer cash prizes as well as trophies and ribbons to top entries. … On Thursday evening at 7:30 the world-famous Renfro Valley Folks will appear in-person in the main fair arena for an old-fashioned country music hoedown, headed by John Lair, the founder of Renfro Valley, and “Old Joe” Clark, the top entertainer of the troupe for years. … On Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. a beef cattle show will be staged, and cash prizes and rosettes will be awarded the winners. At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Somerset Junior Band will appear and at 7 p.m. Pulaski County’s favorite gospel singing groups will present a 60-minute program. … At 8 p.m. the nationally famous recording artists, The Dukes of Harmony, will present a two-hour concert of folk, modern, barbershop, country and gospel music. On Saturday afternoon, three classes of mule pulling and two classes of horse pulling will be offered. At 6:30 p.m. the Somerset High Band will be featured in a 60-minute concert and at approximately 7:30 p.m. the contestants for the beauty pageant will begin parading around the fair ring. Nick Clooney, popular television personality from Lexington, will serve as master-of-ceremonies for the pageant. … Also on Saturday night the Jaycees will announce the 1963 winner of the “Outstanding Young Farmer” contest. Capital City Shows will be on the midway at the fair all week, offering all new rides and shows.
Pulaski Countians Received Share of Rainfall During July
Wind and hail again battered several isolated sections of the county this week causing damage to homes, barns and to several tobacco crops. It came on the heels of another hard hail storm which ravaged tobacco in the northern and eastern parts of the county last Tuesday. As crop insurance company adjustors were attempting to determine the amount of damage from Tuesday’s hail storm another struck in the western and southern sections of the county Sunday afternoon. … Sunday’s storm caused damage to the home of Mrs. C.H. Oatts on South Highway 1247. She said that a portion of the roof to her home was blown off and three trees were felled on her farm. Walter Durham Stigall and B.L. Beshears, both of the Pisgah community, reported damage to their tobacco crop from the storm. Farm Bureau Insurance Agents Gene Hurt and Ralph Stigall reported today that damage from the two storms might hit $30,000.
Burnside Artist Paints Portrait of Sen. Cooper for Exhibit
“Some people like to read tea leaves, some the stars. I read the person and put it on canvas.” This was artist Ruth Harvey Hook’s interpretation of her desire and enthusiasm to paint portraits. Mrs. Hook, a native of Burnside, is in summer residence there. During the winter months she lives in Clearwater, Fla. She not only paints portraits, but she teaches the novice artist, and she has done interior decorating and fashion design. The artist heard of the art showing, sponsored by the Somerset-Pulaski County Library, and she went to work with the brush and will exhibit her finished product at the Jaycee County Fair. The subject: Pulaski County’s favorite son, Senator John Sherman Cooper. … Mrs. Hook has been teaching students for the past 16 years. Next year she plans to teach art courses at Somerset.
Three Arrested for Burnside Theft
Two juveniles and a 22-year-old Tateville man were arrested early this morning in Burnside and charged with breaking and entering Walker’s Grocery on Main Street in South Burnside about midnight. (The three were) arrested and placed in Pulaski County Jail to await trial. Officers said the juveniles (ages 15 and 12) had previous records. According to officers, the three threw a rock through the large plate glass window of the grocery and took $39.31, four packs of cigarettes and a pocketknife. They were apprehended about 12:30 a.m. this morning by Burnside Police Chief Bob Grider, Constable Harry Campbell and Joe Hampton. Assisting with the arrest were Sheriff Gilmore Phelps and State Detective Sam King. Detective King said the money and the loot were recovered from the three and they admitted breaking into the store.
State Rep Injured in Accident Here
About 10 o’clock Saturday morning, McCreary County State Representative Archie Brown, Stearns, was injured in a wreck 10 miles north of Somerset on U. S. 27 in front of Oran’s Service Station. Brown had been recuperating from back and neck injuries suffered in an accident in May and was en route to Lexington to see his doctor when the second wreck occurred. He re-injured his back and neck. According to State Trooper John Adams, Mr. and Mrs. Brown were traveling north in a 1961 Rambler station wagon when Brown slowed suddenly to avoid hitting a dog which had run out onto the highway. A 1955 Oldsmobile, driven by (a 46-year-old Eubank man) was following the Brown car. When the Rambler slowed, the Oldsmobile plowed into the rear of it. (The man’s) car skidded 60 feet before it hit the Rambler. Brown’s car was knocked 200 feet down the highway, , the officer said. (A 16-year-old) daughter of (the Eubank man) suffered cuts and bruises and was treated and released at City Hospital. Brown was admitted to the hospital and was released Tuesday. Both cars were damaged extensively.
Dr. McLeod Injured on Vacation
Dr. Robert N. McLeod suffered painful injuries to his left foot and hand Thursday while vacationing on the coast in North Carolina. Dr. McLeod was carrying a five-gallon bottle of water to his car when it slipped from his grasp and fell on his foot, breaking two toes and cutting a finger on his left hand. Skin graft and stitches were required for the hand. After receiving treatment in North Carolina, he flew to Lexington Saturday where he was examined by Dr. O.B. Murphey.
Community News:
-Mr. Billy Todd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Todd, celebrated his eleventh birthday Saturday with a party. Those attending were Arlis Stevens, Darrell Bullock, Johnny Carmac, Jimmy Yeary, Regina Reynolds and Carol Sue Todd.
-The Rev. Eldred M. Taylor, Mrs. Taylor and daughters, Jackie and Jeannie left last week to spend their vacation in New Mexico. Rev. and Mrs. Taylor will attend Home Mission Week at Glorieta Baptist Assembly. Rev. Taylor will resume his pulpit duties Sunday, August 11.
-Mr. and Mrs. Ephraim Buchanan, Jr. and children, Debra, Shelia and Doug, moved to Corbin Monday, July 22, to make their home. Mr. Buchanan will manage the new B. & H. Shoe Store which James Hawkins plans to open there early in August.
-Dr. and Mrs. Frank Thomas of Stearns entertained with a buffet supper Saturday night at their home at Stearns. Those attending from Somerset were Mr. and Mrs. Charles C. Adams; Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Cooper; Dr. and Mrs. John P. Hill, Jr.; Mr. and Mrs. George A. Joplin, III, Dr. and Mrs. McLeod Patterson, Mr. and Mrs. Perry Pushell and Dr. and Mrs. William Wayman. Summer flowers were used in decorating and covers were arranged for thirty-five.
-Mr. and Mrs. Garry Lee Hudson and four daughters of Tampa, Fla. stopped to see his grandmother, Dorotha Hudson on their way home after two weeks vacation in Ohio with his father, Bennett Hudson and family and his sister, Mr. and Mrs. Cleve Brockton, and other friends.
-Mr. and Mrs. Hartford Vaught and son, Jamie of Science Hill left Saturday for a vacation at their cottage in Ormond Beach, Fla.
-Mr. Herman Ray’s barn burned Tuesday afternoon the 23rd when it was struck by lightning. It had several bale of hay in it.
-Mrs. Larry Lay entertained Thursday with a party celebrating the fifth birthday of her daughter, Sheryl Ann. Seventeen small guests were included in the invitations. Games and contests were enjoyed, and prizes were awarded. A decorated birthday cake and ice cream were served. Sheryl Ann received many attractive gifts.
-Mr. and Mrs. Linzie Brock and children, Ronnie and Sherry of Indianapolis, Ind., were recently here a few days on their way back home from Florida. Edward Burton and Emery Brock accompanied them home for a week’s visit.
-Mrs. Louis P. Hussing has moved from South Main Street to the Kennedy apartments at 104 West Columbia Street.
-Mrs. Mary Hale of Prestonsburg arrived Wednesday to visit Mr. and Mrs. Ray Davis. Mrs. Hale will teach English in the Burnside High School this year.
-Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hamilton and children, Glenda, Bobby and Billy, spent a week of their vacation in Birmingham, Ala., the guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Shelley.
-Sunday’s severe thunderstorm did considerable damage here. Miss Loretta Hall, daughter of Ray Hall, was shocked by lightning and taken to the hospital. She is recovering but still has a severe headache. The lightning ran into the homes of Messrs. Frank Johnson, Fred Haynes and James Ragle. It burned out the electric stove in the Ragle home. Several telephones were put out of commission.
-Mrs. T. O. Sechrist of Louisville and her brother, Mr. Gerald Griffin and Mrs. Griffin of Lexington will arrive Friday to join their sister, Mrs. J. P. Todd and the group will leave for Cumberland Falls to spend a week.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Jones have returned home from Scottsburg, Ind., concluding a visit with their daughter, Mrs. Marvin C. Carter, Mr. Carter and baby.
-W.G. Hendricks bought a new lawn mower last week.
-Rev. Walter Jones was elected pastor for the White Oak Baptist Church.
Military News:
-Army Pvt. J.E. Phelps, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Phelps, Shopville, completed an eight-week food service course at The Armor Center, Fort Knox, Ky., July 18. Phelps entered the Army last March and completed basic combat training at Fort Knox.
Nominations, Awards, Recognitions and Promotions:
-Somerset Attorney Meriel D. Harris has been named to a 20-member national committee to make plans and arrangements for the 1964 convention of the American Red Cross. … Harris has long been active in the Red Cross, serving for four years as national vice-chairman of the fundraising campaign and as chairman of the Pulaski County Chapter. At present, he is a member of the board of directors of the Chapter.
-Jack Goldenberg, who was the youngest member of Boy Scout Troop 79 to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in 1935, was presented the highest award in Scouting — the Silver Beaver Award — at the annual recognition barbecue of the Blue Grass Council at McKee Scout Reservation Saturday night. Five other volunteer scouters also received the award for “giving unselfishly of their time and talents to the task of building character in boys through the Scouting program.” … In Scouting, Goldenberg was an active troop member from 1934 to 1941, served as a troop committeeman for three years, as a district committeeman for four years and for the last five years has served as assistant scoutmaster of Troop 79. He twice served as chairman of the Lake Cumberland Scout District and as its campaign fund director two years. He is director of the district Scout leaders roundtable. Goldenberg was the third Pulaski Countian to receive the award in the 35 years it has been offered. In 1942, the late Chester Kaiser, scoutmaster of Troop 79, was presented the award and four years ago Frank Barnett, Scoutmaster of Troop 82, received the Silver Beaver.
-Six members of the Somerset Rotary Club were recognized Monday night at a joint ladies’ night dinner of the Somerset and Burnside Rotary Clubs at Pisgah. Recognized were Jack Goldenberg for being selected to receive the Silver Beaver Award of Scouting; Ellis Baisley and James Haney for winning their flights in the Somerset Invitational Golf Tournament, and Dr. Dennie Gooch, R.G. Williams, Jr. and Paul Dexheimer as charter members of the club who were present at the dinner.
-Wayne Vaught of Lexington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Esker L. Vaught, Science Hill, has accepted a position as senior engineer with the Brown Engineering Company of Huntsville, Ala. He will work with the Astronautics Division of the Marshall Space Flight Center in the development of electrohydraulic servosystems for future space vehicles. Vaught was awarded the degree of Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering by the University of Kentucky this past June. He is a graduate of Science Hill High School and received B.A. and M.A. degrees in engineering at UK.
-William O. Tucker, local representative for the Streitmann Biscuit Company for 10 years, has been promoted to manager of the Lexington Division for Streitmann. He assumed his duties in Lexington on July 15. Tucker will be replaced in this area by Bob Williams, formerly with the Rainbo Bread Company. Tucker was an Elder at the First Christian Church and a member of the Somerset Booster Club. Before joining Streitmann he had been employed by the Railway Supply Company in Somerset and Danville. A native of Somerset, he is a graduate of Somerset High School. Mrs. Tucker will join him in Lexington next month.
-The annual 4-H Baby Beef Tour, held last week, brought compliments from a University of Kentucky beef cattle specialist and an enjoyable time for all making the tour, according to Gordon Bacon, assistant Pulaski County agent. The tour of farms where 4-H club members are feeding and grooming baby beef calves was conducted Friday. Farms visited included the Leonard Price farm, the C.W. Latham farm, the Glen Price farm, the Hubert Head farm, the C.J. Conatser farm, the Lloyd Hamilton farm, the Denzil Taylor farm and the Linden Taylor farm. George Pendergrass, beef cattle specialist from U. K., made the tour and praised 4-H club members for the work they had done in preparing for the district 4-H show. … At noon the tour stopped at the new Waitsboro Park for a picnic lunch.
School News:
-Summer vacations for children in Pulaski County are nearing the end and school doors will start opening August 15. The earliest date, August 15, has been set by the Pulaski County School System. … The first official day of school for students of the Somerset School System will be Tuesday, August 27. … Science Hill School will officially begin August 26. … Classes also will start at Ferguson Elementary and High School on August 26.
-Killis Miller, Somerset contractor, has been awarded a $363,050 contract to construct the new Somerset Vocational School building on North College Street. … Construction is scheduled to get underway the second week in August and is to be completed in time for use at the start of the 1964-65 school year. … The new 30,000 square foot building will be of a one-floor design and will be located on the lot where the present school now operates. … The Somerset building will contain space for instruction in drafting, electronics, office practice, printing, radio-television, automobile mechanics and machine shop.
-Legal entrapment forced Pulaski Fiscal Court Wednesday to accept the low bid of Taylor Construction Company of Campbellsville for construction of the county’s new Central Elementary School. Acceptance of the bid was made over the objections of Omer Todd, Somerset contractor who was the second lowest bidder for the job. Some magistrates also objected to acceptance. … The problem started three weeks ago when bids were opened at the regular court session. Todd’s bid was opened first and read to the court. The bid was for $419,500. The second bid opened was from Taylor Construction Company. The architect noted that the bid contract had not been properly signed and that a surety bond, required to accompany the bid, had not been signed. The architect noted the two points, and the court allowed a representative of the company to sign the contract and bond. Several other bids were read and Taylor’s bid of $399,495 was the lowest. … Omer Todd said he was not satisfied with the outcome of the matter. He said it was not ethical for the court to accept a bid that wasn’t signed. Todd said he had no comment in regard to filing suit in the matter.
Business News:
-Paul Horton and Cecil Haynes, owners of Citizens Chevrolet, announced today that moving operations to the new location would be completed before the week end, and mechanics and other garage personnel are already working at the new building on South Highway 27. Haynes pointed out that the new and modern building has some 16,000 square feet of floor space. The modern and spacious show room makes it possible to exhibit the latest model Chevrolets. The Chevrolet OK Used Car Lot is adjacent to the new building, and an acre and one-half is available for parking. The old building on South Main Street will be taken over by the First Christian Church for an educational building.
-Two industries would like to locate plants in Pulaski County, members of the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce were told yesterday. Jim Vaught, chairman of the Industrial Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, said a Cincinnati wood products manufacturing firm would like to sell its ladder manufacturing machinery and business to a local group or concern. Vaught said an industry of this type would employ about 15 persons. Mike Layman, who presided at yesterday’s regular luncheon meeting, read a letter addressed to the “Dahl Chamber of Commerce” from a shirt industry. The company said it was looking for a building with about 25,000 square feet of floor space in which to establish a shirt manufacturing division. Dahl is in the northeastern section of the county near Shopville and does not have a chamber of commerce. As a result, the letter was delivered to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber which represents most of the county in such matters.
Upcoming Events:
-The Pulaski County Outdoorsmen will stage a Turkey Shoot Saturday night at the club house on North U.S. 27. All interested persons are invited to attend. The club will also have its regular monthly meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. A club spokesman noted that some 150 persons attended the Outdoorsman Fish Fry Friday night at Pulaski County Park.
-The regular monthly meeting of the Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will be held at the Pulaski County Park on Tuesday, August 6th, at 6 pm. All members are urged to attend and bring a retired friend to the annual “watermelon cutting.”
-There will be a reunion of the F.F. and George B. Stigall families at Pulaski County Park Sunday, August 11. All relatives and friends are invited to bring a picnic lunch and come.
-There will be a board meeting of the Somerset Woman’s Club Monday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m. Mrs. Victor Sams, 145 Woodland Drive, will be hostess to the board and all club members are invited to attend.
Birth Announcements:
-Mr. and Mrs. Don Haynes announce the arrival of a daughter born Friday, July 26 in the Somerset City Hospital. She is their first child and they have chosen the name Donna Lynn for her name. Mrs. Haynes is the former Miss Marjorie Hall, daughter of Mrs. Ruby Hall and the late Mr. Hall. The baby’s paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Norman Haynes.
-Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Hislope have a new baby boy.
Engagements and Weddings:
-The marriage of Miss Henrietta Scalf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Scalf of Virgie, Ky., and Raymond Thomas Nichols, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Nichols, will be solemnized Sunday afternoon, August 4, in the Pikeville Methodist Church at Pikeville. A reception will be held immediately following the ceremony in the social room of the church. Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Nichols and children, Faye, Linda, Larry and Dee Gee and Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Tanner and Clyde Caldwell of Burnside will attend the wedding.
-Mr. and Mrs. David Vanhoosier, 108 Colony Drive, announce the marriage of her daughter, Miss Donna Conner, to Robert S. Hughes, U.S. Army, son of Mr. and Mrs. Waide Hughes, Route 2, Somerset. The wedding took place Tuesday afternoon, July 9, at 2 o’clock at the home of the officiating minister, the Rev. S.L. Sears, in the presence of the immediate families. The bride chose for her wedding a white embroidered pima cotton dress with accessories to match and wore a shoulder corsage of red rosebuds. The bride is a member of the senior class at Somerset High School. The bridegroom recently completed airborne training at Ft. Benning, Ga., and is on special duty at West Point, U.S. Military Academy, New York. Mrs. Hughes will join him at Fort Campbell, Ky., after August 28.
-Miss Mary Louise Hargis, daughter of Mrs. Mitchell Hargis and the late Mr. Hargis, and Marvin Roy Phillips, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Lewis Phillips were married Saturday afternoon at the West Somerset Baptist Church. The Rev. Howard Prather officiated using the double ring ceremony. The bride, given in marriage by her brother, Darwin Hargis, wore a street length dress of white embroidered satin featuring a fitted bodice, with scalloped neckline and long sleeves tapering to a point at the wrist. She wore a shoulder length veil of silk illusion, fastened to a cabbage rose of the material of her dress. She carried white and pink carnations on a white satin Bible. Mrs. Faye Trimble was her sister’s only attendant. … Mr. Sammy Phillips served as his brother’s best man. The bride attended Shopville school. The bridegroom attended Ferguson High School and is now employed in construction. After a short wedding trip to Cumberland Falls, the couple are now at home at 320 Duncan Street.
Obituaries:
-Mrs. Ollie Adams Barker, a former resident of Pulaski County, died July 26 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital at Britt, Iowa. She was married to A.L. Barker in October 1912 in Pulaski County and taught school here for several terms. She was a sister of the late Judge Napier Adams and Miss Della Adams of Somerset. Mrs. Barker is survived by three sons, William A. Barker, St. Louis, Mo.: George A. Barker, Britt, Iowa, and Chester Barker, Madrid, Iowa.
-Dudley Roy Simpson, infant son of Raymond and Anna Mae Rogers Simpson of 102 Keeney Street, died Monday. The child was born Saturday. He is survived by his parents. Funeral services were held Tuesday at the Rock Lick Baptist Church with the Rev. Eugene Hansford officiating. Burial was in the Rock Lick Cemetery.
-Hulda Catherine Haste, Ansel, died Tuesday at the Somerset City Hospital. The daughter of Cyrus William and Louisa Vaught Roberts, she was born June 21, 1911, in Casey County. She was married to Oscar Haste September 4, 1930. Mrs. Haste was a member of the Jacksonville Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, the following children, Matrie Durham, Liberty; Kenneth, James and Margie, Tilley, all of Science Hill; Mary Mofield, Carrol, Steve, Shirley Douglas and Wayne, all of Ansel, and Harold of Bethelridge; one sister, and two brothers. Funeral services were held today at the Jacksonville Baptist Church with the Rev. George Anderson and the Rev. Ernest Farris officiating. Burial was in the Smith Cemetery at Ansel. Farris-Morris-Hislope Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
-Raymond Thomas Wesley, Route 1, Science Hill, died Tuesday after an illness of three days. The son of Charles and Bertie B. Wheeler Wesley, he was born April 29, 1906, in Pulaski County. He was married to Gertie Wesley September 15, 1925. Mr. Wesley was an automobile mechanic and was a member of the West Science Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the following children, William Bass Wesley, Cincinnati; Claude Lee Wesley, Science Hill; Thelma Rash, McKinney; Alma Wilson, Ansel; Linda York, Eubank; Pansy Marie Hamm, Norwood, Ohio; Avera and Milford Wesley, both of Cincinnati, and Carlos Wesley, Science Hill; the following brothers and sisters, Emily Haggard, Science Hill; Mandy Ballard, Louisville; William Ray Wesley, Hartwell, Ohio; Fannie Roberts, Science Hill; Andrew Wesley, Indiana; Minnie Mullins, Science Hill; Mildred Hair, Ohio, and Helen Rogers, Adair County. Funeral services were held today at the West Science Hill Baptist Church with Elder Morris Gaskin officiating. Burial was in the Wheeldon Cemetery. Farris-Morris-Hislope Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Two Somerset High athletic stars will join the best prep stars Kentucky has to offer this week end to begin practice sessions for the East-West All-Star game, set for Saturday, August 10. Kenny Gibbs, 6-9 basketball player, and Phillip Hines, All State footballer, will play with the East in the annual game. Gibbs will enroll at Vanderbilt this fall on a cage grant and Hines has received a scholarship to Eastern Kentucky.
-Somerset High will open football practice for the 1963 season Monday morning, and Coach Jim Williams will have only one bonafide starter returning. With 10 regulars from 1962 gone, Williams must start his building program with James Coffey, a full-back, and a host of youngsters who have seen their varsity competition as substitutes. In the line Williams will at least have “beef” with 290-pound Larry Soloman, a part-time starter in 1962, working at one tackle, and Joe Paluzzi, a very promising junior, at the other. Buddy Haney and David McIntosh will at least start the preseason drills at the ends, and Tom Isaacs will be the leading contender for a starting berth. Joe Baker, Roddie Barnes, Roland Tuggle, Jim Stewart, and Tom Burleson will round out the Briar Jumper line for the opening of practice. Leading candidates for backfield positions will be Doug Watkins, David Colyer, Elmer Bourne, at quarterbacks; and Marvin Peters, John R. Allen and Larry Pumphrey at halfbacks.
-Somerset’s Babe Ruth All Stars will be in Bowling Green tomorrow to make their bid for the State Babe Ruth Championship. Members of the Somerset team are Noel Edmon, Monty Gover, Jack Cruse, David Lewis, Martin Shearer, David Hamm, Gary McClendon, John B. Perkins, Jack Cranfill, Johnny Newton, Jeff Littrell, Danny Mullins, Bruce Herrin, Phillip Hampton, and Billy Garrett. Coaches are H.G. Wilson and Lee Pierce. The local charges breezed through district tournament play last week with three wins over top challengers due largely to the performances of Cranfill, Herrin, Newton, Garrett and McClendon. Somerset stopped Carlisle 15-0 in the tourney opener behind the one-hit pitching of Herrin; defeated Lebanon 10-4 on the strength of Cranfill’s pitching and then called on nine hits to stop host Campbellsville 6-1 in the finals.
-The Panthers remain undefeated in the Somerset Summer Basketball League, holding a two-game advantage over the second place Magnificent 7. Monday night the Panthers defeated the second place Magnificent 7 65-59 in an overtime thriller. Harold Cunningham dropped in four of six points for the Panthers in the overtime period for the victory. Corky Cooper sparked the winning effort with 29 points, to overcome 16 by “Geese” Mills, 15 by Ken McLain, and 13 by Cornelius Coffey. In the first game Monday, Bill Mauney tossed in 22 points to spark the Sharks past The Rinky Dinks.
-The ladies are dominating the links at the Somerset Country Club this week and will be through Labor Day with the annual Women’s Club Tournament. In the first-round play in the championship flight Mrs. Robert McLeod eliminated Mrs. Edward Wiley; Mrs. A.B. Morgan topped Mrs. George Green; Miss Katie Smith beat Mrs. Bill Wayman; Mrs. James Haney stopped Mrs. John P. Hill; Mrs. Ellis Baisley defeated Mrs. Charles Coffman; Miss Dorothy Murrell won over Mrs. Paul Woodall and Mrs. Ira Yeary defeated Mrs. Tom Ramsey.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Baisley Hardware & Implement Co. – Come in and see the new Handy Hank Tobacco Primer.
-Kentucky Telephone Co. – Science Hill, Ky. Planning the new house or remodeling the old? Don’t forget the telephones! You’ll be glad you planned ahead.
-Freeman’s Jewelry and Gift Nook – Masonic Bldg. Back To School Luggage; Hallmark Cards; Complete Bridal Service; Silver; China; Many new gifts in the gift shop. Owned and operated by Clemont Bolton and Winifer Freeman, M.W.
-The Fair Store – Enjoy the cool comfort, the perfect fit, of Playtex Cotton Bras, only $2.50.
-United Department Store – Do your back-to-school shopping with a convenient United charge account. See Mrs. Lee Gibson, second floor.
-Security Insurance Agency – Room 124, Security Building. Hail insurance, $47.00 per $1,000.00 for all loss by hail, wind, livestock damage or fire until your tobacco reaches the warehouse floor. C.K. Cundiff, Agent.
-Pulaski Ins. & Real Estate Co. – R.W. Eller, Owner. Public Square. The Shamrock Motel located on both new and old S. Highway 27, near Lake Cumberland, at auction Wed., Aug. 7, 2 p.m. This motel is an ideal location for tourist, fisherman, and working people. The property consists of a large living quarters with living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office. There are 10 available furnished units and 5 unfurnished units. This motel is a going business and it must sell as the owner has been transferred to another state.
-City Lumber & Concrete Block Co. – 502 South Main Street. We’ve everything you need for home improvements and repairs.
-Farris-Morris-Hislope Funeral Home – Hwy. U.S. 27, Science Hill. Air conditioned, spacious chapels, large parking area, ambulance service. J.B. Morris, Norman Farris, Denver Hislope.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — Two lots in Oaklawn Subdivision. Approximate size, 100x200 feet. Lots together. One is a corner lot. Price is right. Call W.J. Albertson.
-For sale — 85-acre farm, 1.4 acres tobacco base, 2 barns, located mile off Highway 39. 7-room house, water system, 3 acres of land, south of Eubank on 1247. 136-acre farm, 1.18-acre tobacco base, 4-bedroom home, modern conveniences, 2 large barns, 2 tool sheds, grade A dairy, on black top highway. Audie Price, Jr., Science Hill.
-For rent – 2 room furnished apartment and 3 room furnished apartment. 310 West Columbia.
-For rent — 3 room unfurnished apartment. 120 Lair Street.
-Wanted — United Department Store needs a man to sell in the men’s department. Must be between 20 and 45. Must be high school graduate. Experience helpful. Good hours, employee benefits such as discounts and insurance. Can earn $250 a month. See Mr. Burns at United. No phone calls.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Theatre, Kentucky Theatre, and Lakeview Drive-In:
A Very Private Affair – East of Kilimanjaro – Two and Two Make Six – Five Miles to Midnight – I Could Go on Singing – Diary of a Madman – Bandido – Blood and Roses – The Thunder of Drums – Savage Sam – Wild Guitar – Gun Slinger – Tarzan Goes to India – Pirates of Tortuga – 7 Ways from Sundown – Diamond Head
