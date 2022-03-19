According to the staff of Lee’s Ford Marina, Saturday’s air temperature may have been a touch colder than the water temperature of Lake Cumberland. But with both hovering around 51 degrees, it was a downright balmy day to conduct the Polar Plunge.
Around 40 “plungers” participated in the annual event to help raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.
According to organizers, $19,457 was raised by Pulaskians wanting to see friends and colleagues take a dive into Lake Cumberland.
That money goes to help 11,000 children and adults in Kentucky with intellectual disabilities, according to emcee Greg Moore from Somerset 106.
The top individual fundraiser was Troy Anderson, who raised $2,690. The top community/corporate fundraising team was Ellie’s Eskimos, which raised $1,903.
Memorial Education Center, showing up to the event as the Chilly Bees, won the award for the most money raised by a school or university, raising $3,110.
The Chilly Bees also took home the “Golden Plunger” for the team with the best costume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.