Pulaski’s new COVID case numbers have risen sharply over the last week, with those numbers including a new death, bringing Pulaski’s total up to 12.
Over the weekend, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male who had not been previously reported to them as a case.
The number of newly diagnosed cases in Pulaski for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 10, was 64, an increase from the 39 cases diagnosed the week before.
As of Sunday, Pulaski had 75 total current cases, with three people hospitalized and the rest in self-isolation.
Wayne County had 15 newly diagnosed cases this week, down from the 29 cases seen the week before.
The 10-county district's overall numbers saw an increase in the number of new cases over the previous week.
The district reported 260 new cases, up from the 227 it saw the week before. There were a few other deaths reported besides Pulaski's, including a 75-year-old female from Clinton County and a 77-year-old female from Adair.
Health department officials called Sunday a “mixed bag” in terms of information. The district released more cases than it added, and Casey County entered the “Green-On Track” range on it’s color-coded system, meaning the county has less than one active COVID case per a population of 100,000.
However, Taylor County went the opposite direction, entering the “Red-Critical” range and joining Adair and Clinton counties in having 25 or more cases per a population of 100,000.
As of Monday, Pulaski was in the Orange range, with a case rate of 14.29 per 100,000 population. Wayne County was Yellow, with a rate of 9.13 per 100,000 population.
With the number of cases in the district increasing overall, health department officials continued to urge the public in taking action to slow down the rate of transmission. They asked the public to continue wearing face coverings in public, keeping socially distance by spacing at least 6 feet apart, washing hands or using sanitizer, avoid touching faces with hands and not going out if someone feels unwell or has a fever.
