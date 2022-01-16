Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) District 8 office are warning motorists that Pulaski’s roads are becoming dangerous to travel.
Additionally, as of 5:15 p.m. South Kentucky RECC was reporting an electrical outage in Science Hill in the area of Ky. 1674, as well as several outages in Wayne County – in both Monticello and towards the county line with Clinton County. RECC crews are aware of both outages and are working to fix the issues.
Currently, KU is not reporting any outages in the Somerset area, although the company is working outages in Mt. Vernon and Willamsburg.
KYTC posted on social media that plows are out scraping their roadways, but with the heavy snowfall roads are being covered agains almost as fast as they are cleared.
PCSO posted that deputies were working several minor traffic accidents and that there were hazardous driving conditions throughout the county.
Both entities requested that residents stay home if possible, and if you do have to travel, use caution and go slowly.
Due to the rain and freezing rain that took place earlier in the day, there could be a layer of ice underneath the snow, especially on surfaces like bridges.
The winter storm could continue all the way through until 4 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS’s Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Kentucky notes that the mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow could make travel “very difficult to impossible.”
