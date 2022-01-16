Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.