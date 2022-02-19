The Pulaski County Board of Education met in special session Friday to ensure that the district's athletic improvements project is able to begin on time.
The $3.5 million project involves the installation of synthetic turf on the football fields of both Pulaski County and Southwestern high schools as well as replacing the schools' tracks. Neither school had seen new sod since 2015, and their tracks are more than 20 years old.
At their regular school board meeting on February 8, members awarded the construction contract to winning bidder D.W. Wilburn Inc.
On Friday, Superintendent Patrick Richardson explained to the board that an interim contract would be necessary because D.W. Wilburn plans to start work on March 1 but the bonds to fund the Pulaski County Athletic Improvements project aren't scheduled to be sold until March 20.
"We have to assure the contractor that we will stand behind any expenses they incur before the bond sale," Supt. Richardson said.
The superintendent recommended that board approve the interim contract for $500,000 but noted that there is no added expense. Rather, whatever is spent during the interim will be absorbed once the General Fund bond sale occurs.
"It's just the amount that we'll allow them to spend — up to $500,000 — that we will stand good for before the bond is sold," Richardson said. "It's really just paperwork that KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) requires."
Assistant Superintendent Matt Cook added that district officials felt it better to start the project as soon as possible in hopes that the turf will be in place when football season starts.
"We just didn't feel like we had the wiggle room to wait three weeks," Cook said.
Board members agreed and unanimously approved the interim contract.
