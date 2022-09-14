Packed was the Pulaski County School Board Meeting on Tuesday — the first school board meeting since the beginning of the school year. While a packed school board meeting can often be a sign of concern, Tuesday’s meeting was a day of honor and celebration.
First to be honored was the successful applicants to the Governor’s Scholar Program.
The Governor’s Scholar Program (GSP) allows high school students to be housed on-campus at one of three Kentucky universities for five weeks. During this time, the students will take classes targeted to their special interests, including sports, the arts, and mathematics. The aim of this is to provide students with college experience. The program also comes with the added perk of looking very attractive to colleges when students apply for scholarships.
“It’s not only a good learning experience for the students, but it’s also a big scholarship opportunity,” said High School Instructional Supervisor Mike Braun. “These are some of our highest performing and most involved students in the school system.”
Braun awarded each recipient of the scholarship with a plaque commemorating their achievement. He congratulated them and thanked them for their hard work calling their achievement “quite an accomplishment.”
The awards ceremony was over quickly, though. As Braun said, “We’re going to get right through these awards, because we got some active students who need to get to a volleyball game which is often the case with Governor’s Scholars — they’re doing everything, and they’re doing it the best.”
Also to be honored was the Teacher of the Month, which is a brand new award created to spotlight teachers who go above and beyond their responsibilities to facilitate learning and curiosity in students.
The first person to be honored by this award was Karen Hunt. Hunt is a math interventionist meaning she helps students who are struggling in math and tutors them to better their skills and understanding.
Hunt has worked in the school system for almost three decades and values the relationships she builds with her students, and what she most enjoys about teaching is watching students improve and master skills they had struggled with.
Also in the meeting, the schematics for the new Burnside Elementary building were discussed. The schematics included the building’s floor plan, a concept of its exterior, and a survey of the property boundaries of the school.
The building’s classrooms will be centered around “learning hubs” rather than long hallways. The intention of this is to provide teachers with an extra space for different kinds of instructions and also allows students a way to take restroom breaks near their classroom.
The schematics were approved unanimously and the plans will be updated as the phases advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.