The Pulaski County taxpayer scored a definite win in the latest round of school board meetings dedicated to setting tax rates, as two of the county's three public districts opted to hold steady instead of going up.
The Pulaski County Board of Education and Science Hill School Board both met in special session Thursday evening, each approving a compensating rate to generate roughly the same amount of property tax revenue as last year.
The vote marks a change for each board, especially the larger county district which for the last several years has opted for the "4%" increase in order to maximize revenue in light of state budget cuts and unfunded mandates. Meanwhile, Science Hill has gone with both options twice during Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse's four years at the head of the single-facility northern Pulaski district.
This year, however, Pulaski wanted to help minimize tax dues for their constituents in light of COVID-19.
"As a board, with the hardships that folks have been put in because of the pandemic and the financial strain, we didn't feel like we would want to ask for a 4% increase at this time," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. "We didn't want to burden the public with more taxes."
The compensating rate of 54.5 cents per $100 assessed real estate value is lower than last year's rate of 56.9 cents and is expected to generate $16,384,825 in revenue for the school district. An additional $1,897,577 is projected to be raised through personal property taxes at a compensating rate of 55.9 cents per $100 value.
"The compensating rate gives us the same amount of revenue as last year," Supt. Richardson said. "The revenue is similar; it's just a lower rate."
The rate is lower in part due to an increase in actual property assessments. According to figures provided by the district, the overall value of real property stands at $3,006,389,919 with the value of existing properties increasing by some $125.5 million over last year and new property accounting for $31.75 million.
With those kind of property values, even this year's proposed 4% rate — 56.6 cents per $100 value — is a little lower than last year's rate. Had the board opted for any rate over the compensating rate, they would have had to hold a public hearing.
In Science Hill, Dyehouse wanted to go a different way, recommending that the board take the 4% increase. This year in particular, he saw it as a "win-win" situation.
"If you all go with the 4% ... it will actually drop the citizen's tax rate to 65.8% from (the previous fiscal year's rate of) 69%," said Dyehouse. "We'd generate $26,179 in additional revenue, but the people would see a decrease in their taxes per $100,000 of property."
That's due to the changes in property assessments made by the Pulaski County PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) office.
"The governor has requested that there be more money come in on property tax, so the PVA in Pulaski County upped a bunch of people's property assessments," said Dyehouse. "That's a good thing if you're going to sell your house — maybe you'll get more out of it — but the good thing it does for us in the school business is when the assessment goes up, the tax rate goes down."
However, taking the compensating rate and opting not to bring in any more money than last year would drop tax rates even further — all the way down to 63.3 percent. "And it will stay there until we change it," he said.
Dyehouse stressed how little an impact an increase would actually make out of the average pocketbook. "(Last year), 4% ended up raising (what a taxpayer paid) about the price of a pizza at Mellow Mushroom." He also said the school system "needs any additional revenue we can get," particularly due to a large number of retirements in the last few years.
"We're a little heavy on the salary side," said Dyehouse. "We've paid out close to $100,000 just in retirements the last two years, in the benefits folks get once they retire."
But Science Hill Board President Skip Norfleet felt differently.
"I'm not trying to make Jimmy mad, or the board members, or any of the staff," said Norfleet. "We've got to think of the public besides the school."
Norfleet motioned to go with the compensating rate; all board members other than David Sayers, Jr. voted that way as well (Sayers voted to take the 4%).
Dyehouse told the Commonwealth Journal he was "disappointed" in the result but is always willing to go with what the board votes to approve. He said, however, that taking the compensating rate will actually mean less revenue for the school district.
"You've lost that compounding interest by not staying with the 4% every year," he said. "It takes a long time to catch back up."
Dyehouse had previously discussed the tax issue before Thursday's meeting with Kyle Lively, Superintendent of Somerset Independent Schools. On Friday morning, the city school district chose to go the opposite direction from the other two school systems, and take the 4% increase.
As with the other districts, the 4 percent rate for Somerset is actually lower than the rate charged last year. The "4% increase" refers not to a rate increase but to increasing a district's property tax revenue by four percent over the year prior.
The proposed general fund tax rate of 78.1 cents on real property and 79.2 cents on personal property is projected to produce $5,890,533.38 for Somerset. Of this amount, $1,037,470.20 is from new and personal property.
"The Somerset Independent School District is thankful to have a community that values and understands the importance of a quality education," read a statement from Lively. "The Somerset school community knows tax dollars are an investment in our children’s futures.
"The District’s decision to set the real property rate at 78.1 actually lowers the rate 1.1 from last year’s rate of 79.2," he added. "Lowering the real property tax rate to 78.1 allows the district to provide taxpayers a lesser rate while still securing much needed revenue during times of uncertainty and an impending statewide budget shortfall."
Because of the increase, Somerset's board will hold a public hearing on October 8 at 8:15 a.m. The hearing is legally required because they aren't taking the compensating rate, which would have been 75.1%.
