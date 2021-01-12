Pulaski saw a renewed surge in new COVID-19 cases throughout the week, but only reported two deaths within that time.
Both deaths were noted on the Monday, January 4 report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD). They were of a 63-year-old and an 85-year-old, both of whom had been hospitalized.
For the week of January 3 through January 9, Pulaski recorded 443 new cases of COVID-19, up significantly from the 247 recorded from the week before and the highest-ever number of new cases reported for the county within a single week.
Those high numbers were reflected within the 10-county total for LCDHD, as the department charted 1,490 new cases for the entire district, the highest one-week total and a significant jump from the week before, which saw 1,004 new cases.
As of the most recent information from LCDHD, Pulaski currently has 317 active cases of COVID-19, 21 of whom are hospitalized. There have been a total of 65 deaths and 4,077 released from being monitored for an all-time total of 4,459 cases.
As part of keeping up with the statistics of the disease, LCDHD put up a new chart showing the percentage of people hospitalized by age group throughout the district. Currently, it shows that 21% of those hospitalized are age 80 or older, 29.7% are ages 70 through 79, 22.8% are ages 60 through 69, and the remaining 26.5% are of people 59 years old or younger.
LCDHD officials also noted in their report from Friday that 75% of the district’s deaths have been in people 70 years old or older.
“That is why it is important we get to this population with the vaccine as soon as possible. We are anxious to do this work,” officials stated.
Additionally, the health department announced that it has almost completed the vaccinations of everyone within the 1A tier (health care workers and both staff and residents of long-term care facilities) and is preparing to shift to the 1B tier (first responders, school personnel and anyone age 70 or older).
Officials also explained why some areas of the state seem to be getting ahead of other in terms of giving out vaccinations to certain groups.
“For the moment, all counties are supposed to still be primarily focused on Phase 1A,” officials stated. “However, since the Modern vaccines come in shipments of 100 doses, in some occasions there may be some left-over vaccine from week to week where Phase 1A recipients cannot be found. Every provider in every county is encouraged to use this surplus vaccine. So, in some instances, some counties will vaccinate a few folks in Phase 1B with this surplus Phase 1A vaccine.”
Plus, officials noted that in counties with smaller populations, 100 doses may go further to cover people in a particular tier than in a larger county.
