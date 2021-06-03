What a difference a year can make.
Unemployment fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), but the drop was particularly huge for Pulaski County — going from 18.9 percent to 3.9 percent.
The latest local unemployment rate is right behind the state average of 3.8 percent and ahead of the 5.7 national average.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.8 percent each, while Magoffin County had the highest at 10.3.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don’t include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the past four weeks. Learn more at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
